The West Asia conflict has disrupted energy supplies and shipping routes but has so far failed to derail global merchandise trade, prompting the World Trade Organization (WTO) to sharply raise its forecast for 2026 trade growth to 3.9% from 1.9% in its March outlook.

The latest Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, released Thursday, marks a significant turnaround from the WTO’s earlier assessment. The organisation had cut its 2026 merchandise trade forecast to 1.9% in March as the conflict raised the prospect of an oil shock and wider disruption. It now expects global merchandise trade volume to grow another 4.1% in 2027.

The stronger outlook follows 3.5% growth in merchandise trade in the first half of 2026, despite the conflict. Supply chains adapted by switching suppliers and rerouting trade through alternative ports and corridors. West Asia crude oil exports fell about 24% and LNG exports 47% during the period, but increased shipments from other suppliers limited the decline in global exports to around 6% for crude and 1% for LNG. Global container throughput rose 3.9% through July.

The biggest support came from the boom in artificial intelligence investment. Semiconductors, servers and other AI-enabling goods accounted for 47% of global merchandise trade growth in the first half, with trade in these products rising 67% year-on-year.

The conflict has had a more visible impact on services trade. The WTO cut its 2026 forecast for commercial services trade growth to 3.3% from 4.8%, before projecting a rebound to 6.4% in 2027. Transport services have been hit by rerouted shipping and higher freight costs, while international travel has weakened.

International tourist arrivals fell 0.8% year-on-year in the second quarter and were only 0.4% higher in the first half. In contrast, digitally delivered services remained resilient, with computer services exports rising 18% in the first quarter and an estimated 12% in the second.

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The regional impact is stark. West Asia merchandise exports are forecast to plunge 17.2% in 2026, while services exports are projected to contract 10.3%. Asia is expected to lead merchandise export growth at 9.9%.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the figures showed “trade resilience in action”, but stressed that the rules-based trading system must continue to absorb shocks and ensure that emerging opportunities such as AI are accessible to all.