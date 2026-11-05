Thanks to weekly open market sale of wheat for bulk buyers like flour millers from the Food Corporation of India (FCI)‘s stocks through weekly auctions, prices have started to fall, trade sources said.

In the fourth weekly e-auction by FCI, the average prices realisation declining by Rs 150/quintal – Rs 200/quintal to Rs 2850/quintal – Rs 2900/quintal from price range of Rs 3150/quintal – Rs 3100/quintal prevailed last week.

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The government has doubled the wheat quantity offered in weekly tender held on Wednesday to 0.2 million tonne (MT), as prices started moving up amid dwindling stocks. Buyers bid for 0.17 MT of wheat in the weekly auction.

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The corporation had sold 99,316 tonne of wheat against 0.1 MT offered in the weekly e-auction held on October 28, Trade sources said that the prices are expected to hold at the current level in the coming weekly auction under OMSS aimed at curbing any rise in wheat prices.

So far FCI has sold close to 0.5 MT of wheat under OMSS through four weekly auctions in the current fiscal with an aim to offload 3 MT of grain by the end of FY27.

“We expect that the government may progressively increase the quantity of wheat to be loaded in the open market, based on the quantity lifted in the last tender and prevailing market prices,” Navneet Chitlangia, former President, Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, told FE. Chitlangia said that prices have started to stabilise and the availability of wheat remains comfortable.

The government has fixed the reserve price of Rs 2600/quintal and Rs 2585/quintal for Fair and Average Quality and under-Relaxed Specifications of wheat for the current fiscal respectively.

In FY26, the corporation could sell only 0.63 MT of wheat under OMSS to bulk buyers including flour millers.

At present, the FCI has over 44.74 MT of wheat as the central pool stock against a buffer and strategic reserve norm of 20.52 MT for October 1. Traders say that the government currently holds over 20 MT of surplus wheat after meeting the requirement of the public distribution system and buffer.

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The average retail price of sugar, according to the price monitoring cell of the Department of Consumer Affairs, was Rs 32.6/kg on Thursday, the same level compared to last year. There was moderate retail inflation in wheat of 1.64% on year in September, 2026.

The FCI and state agencies have purchased over 35 million tonnes (MT) of wheat in the 2026-27 rabi marketing season (April-June), the highest in the last four years. The government has purchased wheat from the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2585/quintal.

About 20-22 MT of wheat is allocated annually for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The government has announced MSP of Rs 2610/quintal for the 2027-28 marketing season (April-June).