Venezuela could regain a share of India’s crude oil imports from Russia as Washington continues to exert greater pressure on buyers of Russian oil, according to Rystad Energy. The consultancy said the shift in US policy and Venezuela’s changing export patterns could improve its position in the Indian market, although higher freight costs and differences in crude quality would limit its ability to displace Russian supplies.

“India, in particular, presents an opportunity for Venezuela to regain market share from Russia,” Rystad Energy said in its assessment.

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The report comes as India’s Venezuelan crude imports surged nearly 76% to approximately 345,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October from 196,000 bpd in September, according to provisional Kpler data through October 30. Russian crude arrivals stood at around 1.97 million bpd during October.

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Rystad said Venezuela’s political reset in January had significantly reshaped its oil trade, with a much larger share of crude exports now heading to India and the US. Together, the two countries accounted for around three-quarters of Venezuelan crude exports over the period examined in its analysis.

The consultancy said Venezuela could gain a competitive advantage if Washington continues applying greater pressure on Russian crude buyers while allowing Venezuelan oil trade to expand.

However, Venezuela’s principal export grade, Merey, is a heavy, high-sulphur crude that is significantly thicker and more difficult to process than Russian Urals. Only India’s more complex refineries have the specialised equipment required to readily absorb additional volumes.

Higher shipping costs to Asia further weaken Venezuelan crude’s competitiveness when Russian Urals is available at substantial discounts, making a one-for-one replacement unlikely.

Meanwhile, Rystad said the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections is unlikely to disrupt Venezuela’s near-term production recovery or existing oil exports.

Venezuela’s crude production is projected to increase from approximately 1.2 million bpd in October 2026 to 1.5 million bpd by 2028, supported by restarting existing wells, workovers and additional drilling.

“Most of the near-term recovery involves bringing existing wells back online, which doesn’t require congressional approval, so I wouldn’t expect the midterms to slow that down,” said Radhika Bansal, senior vice-president, upstream research, Rystad Energy.

However, increased congressional scrutiny could delay selected greenfield projects by one to three years, pushing around 500,000 bpd of potential production beyond 2040.

Rystad’s upside scenario envisages Venezuelan output approaching 3 million bpd by 2040, assuming stronger crude prices and continued policy support.

“The bigger risk is to greenfield projects, which could be delayed by several years. The oil isn’t going anywhere, but it may take longer to reach the market,” Bansal said.

The consultancy cited North American Blue Energy Partners, whose three production participation contracts have lifted combined output from approximately 90,000 bpd at the end of 2024 to nearly 200,000 bpd currently.

Democratic lawmakers have questioned the company’s selection and the legal basis of its agreements. Rystad also identified Venezuela’s next presidential election as an important factor for long-term oil investments, as a new government could revisit agreements signed under interim President Delcy Rodríguez.