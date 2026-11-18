Negotiations on the first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) are virtually complete, but its signing must wait until Washington puts in place a new tariff architecture and ongoing trade investigations reach a more mature stage, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

The legal agreement has been negotiated and is in its final stages, with almost every aspect finalised. However, the US Supreme Court‘s decision striking down the earlier executive tariff regime has changed the backdrop against which the deal was negotiated.

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“Now a new tariff architecture is being created by the US. Until that tariff architecture is in place, the country won’t be able to sign the deal per se,” he said at FICCI AGM.

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Ongoing investigations under Section 301 are another factor holding up the signing. Countries would want certainty on the outcome of these investigations before operationalising trade agreements, the official said, adding that negotiations with Washington were close to conclusion.

Meanwhile, the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) could conclude in the first half of the next calendar year, with the government aiming for the first quarter, subject to various processes moving on schedule, he said.

The agreement is expected to provide a significant boost to foreign direct investment (FDI), as several European countries are major sources of overseas investment and have capital and technologies that complement India’s manufacturing ambitions.

“We are doing FTAs in the countries where the FDI outflow is high, which are the countries investing abroad and these are the countries which are potential investors in India also,” Agrawal said.

The government hopes that improved market access under the agreement will encourage European companies to translate their investment intentions into actual projects in India. The official described the realisation of these investment plans as a major potential gain from the pact.

The government is also pursuing a domestic reform agenda to improve India’s investment climate and manufacturing competitiveness. The 100-reform initiative is expected to complement trade liberalisation by easing business conditions and strengthening domestic production, although the interview did not detail individual reforms.

India is targeting $1 trillion in exports this financial year and is on track to achieve the goal, the official said. Exports have grown more than 16.6% in the first seven months despite slowing demand in traditional markets such as the US and Europe. Markets in Africa and Latin America are expanding, while exports to ASEAN have grown around 50%.

He said India’s ability to maintain balanced relationships across countries was emerging as an advantage amid global trade fragmentation and supply-chain disruptions.

“Trade is not only about economic efficiency. It is also about trust,” the Commerce Secretary said, adding that India’s credibility as a trading partner would help it benefit from the changing global trade landscape.