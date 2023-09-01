Top among global central bankers: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets A+ rating by Global Finance magazine

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A+ in the Global Finance’s Central Banker Report Cards 2023. “We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+,” the RBI said in a post on X (formerly, Twitter).

Shaktikanta Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, by US-based Global Finance magazine. He is followed by Switzerland’s Thomas J Jordan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong.

“Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management,” the magazine said in a release, adding that an “A” represents an excellent performance down through an “F” for outright failure.

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help. Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity,” said Global Finance Founder and Editorial Director Joseph Giarraputo.

The magazine has been publishing the Central Banker Report Cards annually since 1994. It grades the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

The central bank governors who earned an “A” grade included, Brazil’s Roberto Campos Neto, Israel’s Amir Yaron, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, New Zealand’s Adrian Orr, Paraguay’s Jose Cantero Sienra, Julio Velarde of Peru, Chin-Long Yang of Taiwan, and Uruguay’s Diego Labat.

Meanwhile, governors who earned an “A-” grade included, Colombia’s Leonardo Villar, Dominican Republic’s Hector Valdez Albizu, Asgeir Jonsson of Iceland, Indonesia’s Perry Warjiyo, Mexico’s Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, Morocco’s Abdellatif Jouahri, Norway’s Ida Wolden Bache, Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa, Rhee Changyong of South Korea, and Sri Lanka’s Nandalal Weerasinghe.