scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Top among global central bankers: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das gets A+ rating by Global Finance magazine

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, by US-based Global Finance magazine. He is followed by Switzerland’s Thomas J Jordan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong.

Written by Tanya Krishna
RBI, Shaktikanta Das, central banks, Global Finance magazine, Central Banker Report Cards 2023, inflation, economic growth, currency stability, interest rate
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A+ in the Global Finance’s Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Image: PTI

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A+ in the Global Finance’s Central Banker Report Cards 2023. “We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+,” the RBI said in a post on X (formerly, Twitter). 

Shaktikanta Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors, by US-based Global Finance magazine. He is followed by Switzerland’s Thomas J Jordan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong. 

Also Read

“Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management,” the magazine said in a release, adding that an “A” represents an excellent performance down through an “F” for outright failure.

Also Read

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help. Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity,” said Global Finance Founder and Editorial Director Joseph Giarraputo.

The magazine has been publishing the Central Banker Report Cards annually since 1994. It grades the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

The central bank governors who earned an “A” grade included, Brazil’s Roberto Campos Neto, Israel’s Amir Yaron, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, New Zealand’s Adrian Orr, Paraguay’s Jose Cantero Sienra, Julio Velarde of Peru, Chin-Long Yang of Taiwan, and Uruguay’s Diego Labat.

Meanwhile, governors who earned an “A-” grade included, Colombia’s Leonardo Villar, Dominican Republic’s Hector Valdez Albizu, Asgeir Jonsson of Iceland, Indonesia’s Perry Warjiyo, Mexico’s Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, Morocco’s Abdellatif Jouahri, Norway’s Ida Wolden Bache, Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa, Rhee Changyong of South Korea, and Sri Lanka’s Nandalal Weerasinghe.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 21:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS