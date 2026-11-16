Indian refiners, including Reliance Industries, could benefit from sustained strength in diesel refining margins as tightening global inventories and declining Chinese exports intensify competition for fuel supplies across Asia and Europe, according to Equirus Securities. The brokerage said lower diesel availability could support refining profitability even if crude oil prices ease.

“For Indian refiners, this supports the case for resilient diesel margins. Strong diesel cracks have already supported sector refining profitability,” Equirus said in its latest oil and gas weekly tracker.

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The brokerage added that “sustained tightness would favor standalone refiners like Reliance”.

China’s diesel exports are expected to fall below 0.8 million tonnes in November, compared with 1.33 million tonnes in August and 1.8 million tonnes in September, as domestic availability tightens.

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Commercial diesel inventories in China declined to 11.1 million tonnes at the end of October, their lowest since records began in 2011, following strong exports, steady domestic demand and lower-than-expected refinery output.

“Additional export quotas may therefore offer limited near-term relief,” the report said.

Meanwhile, US distillate inventories fell to 99.3 million barrels, the lowest since May 2003 and 13% below the five-year seasonal average.

“Fewer Chinese cargoes could intensify competition between Asian and European buyers, supporting diesel cracks even if crude’s geopolitical premium moderates,” Equirus said.

Diesel refining cracks rose 0.9% week-on-week to $61.4 per barrel during the week ended November 13, up 24.2% year-on-year. In contrast, gasoline cracks declined 23.7% to $7.8 per barrel, down 63.3% from a year earlier.

After special additional excise duty (SAED), diesel refining margins increased 1.5% to approximately $42 per barrel from $41.35 in the preceding week.

However, domestic diesel marketing remained under pressure. Equirus estimated oil marketing companies’ diesel marketing losses at ₹21.5 per litre, marginally lower than ₹21.8 a week earlier. Petrol marketing margins remained positive at ₹6.3 per litre, against ₹6.5 previously.

Despite diesel marketing losses, the estimated integrated refining and marketing margin improved to ₹14.9 per litre before SAED from ₹14.1, assuming equal refining and marketing exposure.

After the levy, the integrated margin increased to ₹3.4 per litre from ₹2.6.

The SAED stood at ₹11.5 per litre on diesel exports and ₹11 per litre on aviation turbine fuel, while petrol attracted no such levy.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 1.5% during the week to $95.8 per barrel, while the Indian crude basket declined 1.5% to $91.2.