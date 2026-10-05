The council may take several steps to ease agricultural processes, including exemptions for farm inputs and equipment used for farming. The concessional treatment may extend to “every input” the farmer buys, sources said, adding that then measures could result in certainty on the applicable rates for several agri-products.

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To ensure uniform GST for bio-stimulants, which aid plant growth, the council is likely to approve a 5% rate for all 146 products registered under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985. “Earlier in some places, biostimulants were classified under the 5% GST category and in some places under 18%; the council is likely to clarify this by bringing in a single rate for all stimulants,” an industry expert told FE. Since 2021, bio-stimulants have been included in the Fertiliser (Control) Order.

The council has advised the department of agriculture that products registered under Schedule VI of FCO are recognised as fertilisers based on prescribed composition, functionality and standards supported by bio-efficacy trials. The bio-stimulants improve nutrient-use efficiency and tolerance to abiotic stress, rather than supplying soil nutrients like conventional fertilisers. Bio-stimulants include humic acid, fulvic acid, seaweed-based products, protein hydrolysates and amino acid-based products.

A proposal that may help reduce the cost of seed is a tax waiver for the storage and warehousing of seeds for sowing, sources said. The exemption is currently unavailable because seeds are graded, treated and packed before they reach the farmers.

The council may also discuss a separate entry for psyllium seeds, also known as isabgol, at a ‘nil’ rate, whether the seeds are fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, so that a crop grown largely by smallholder farmers is not taxed differently.

Sources said for instance GST on ‘retreaded’ tractor tyres has been proposed to be reduced to 5% from 18%, aligning the rate with new tractor tyres, which were brought down to 5% at the 56th council meeting, in September, 2025. The option of ‘retreaded’ tyre is usually taken by smaller farmers, as buying a new tyre can be costly. The council may consider a uniform rate of 5% for all tyre variants.

The council is likely to approve a GST waiver for the ‘curing of coffee’ supplied to farmers, an activity previously considered outside the general exemption for services relating to cultivators.

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“The inputs and services on which cultivation depends—namely seed and its storage, fertiliser in the form of bio-stimulants, the curing of a plantation crop and the tyres on the tractor—now bear the rate structure intends for agriculture,” sources said.