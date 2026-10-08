The El Niño phenomenon will intensify even more before peaking in December, the United Nations’s affiliated World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Thursday, with a caution that it could be among the strongest since 1950.

“El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly. The forecasts indicate a near-100% likelihood that it will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950,” Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General, WMO, said.

The world weather body stated that El Niño will continue to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December. It is likely to bring above-average temperatures to much of the globe and shift rainfall patterns, increasing the risk of drought and floods in different regions.

Regarding the certainty of El Niño’s development, the world body stated that it is a consensus across thirteen national and international centres—from Washington to Tokyo to London to Pune—built on real-time exchange of ocean buoy, satellite and radiosonde data coordinated by WMO.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in its forecast that sea surface temperatures are currently well above average, especially in the central-eastern and eastern Pacific, with strong ocean-atmosphere coupling, and strong El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

According to the met office, these conditions are expected to strengthen further in the coming months and forecasts indicate a continued strengthening of El Niño conditions through the end of the year.

El Niño usually occurs every two to seven years and lasts around nine to 12 months. Conditions range between El Nino and its opposite La Nina, with neutral conditions prevailing in between.

Currently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions prevail over the Indian Ocean. Forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System indicate that these neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

El Nino is a climate pattern marked by unusually warm Pacific sea water which adversely impacts global weather including rainfall in the monsoon season in India.

ALSO READ India Post logs 60,000 FPO deliveries in Gujarat

Rainfall during the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30 was 12.6% below the long-period average (LPA), placing it in the “deficient” category. The shortfall was the worst since 2015, when precipitation was 12.7% below the benchmark.

Previously, overall monsoon rainfall was in the “deficient” range in 2002 (-20.9%), 2009 (-18.3%), 2015 (-12.7%) and 2014 (-10.15%).

“El Niño doesn’t add new heat to the planet. It releases heat the ocean has already been storing beneath the surface – which is why a strong event so often becomes one of the hottest years measured (as with 2024),” Celeste Saulo of WMO told the Global Heat Forum in Bangkok.