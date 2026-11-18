Restrictive trade measures on steel products by the United Kingdom and Canada came under scrutiny at the World Trade Organization‘s Council for Trade in Goods (CTG), with India joining other members in raising concerns over market access, transparency and the growing use of trade-restrictive instruments.

At the two-day meeting on November 16-17, members flagged five new trade concerns, two of which related to steel. This reflects growing unease over measures adopted by major economies to protect their domestic industries amid global excess capacity and trade tensions.

Korea and Indonesia challenged the UK’s proposed modification of tariff concessions on steel products. The UK’s proposal involves raising bound import duties to as much as 50% across 388 tariff lines.

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Several members, including India, China, Australia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Singapore and Brazil, sought greater transparency on the legal basis, methodology and compensation arrangements associated with the proposed changes and the negotiations with affected trading partners.

Bilaterally India has secured some concessions from the UK’s steel safeguard measures as part of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

The UK defended the move as a legitimate exercise of its rights under WTO rules which allow members to modify or withdraw existing tariff concessions, and said the proposal would provide it with policy space to raise tariffs on other products in the future if required.

A separate concern was raised by South Korea over Canada’s steel tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) and related import restrictions. It argued that reductions in quota volumes, extensions of restrictions and higher tariffs on imports beyond the quotas could undermine Canada’s WTO market-access commitments.

South Korea also sought greater clarity on the criteria used to allocate quotas and restrict import volumes, pointing out that Canada had progressively tightened the restrictions since their introduction.

India and Türkiye also took the floor on the issue, with members underlining the need for transparency and consistency with WTO rules while acknowledging the challenges posed by global steel overcapacity.

Canada said its measures were aimed at addressing trade diversion and the impact of excess global capacity. It added that urgent action had become necessary to protect its domestic steel industry from adverse effects arising from US Section 232 tariffs on steel imports.