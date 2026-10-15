The southwest monsoon withdrew from the country on Thursday, while simultaneously, northeast monsoon (October-December) rains have commenced over the southern peninsula, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“With the onset of the northeast monsoon, a wet spell with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka till October 21, 2026,” IMD stated.

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North-eastern monsoon also referred to as the winter monsoon accounts for around 10%-11% of country’s annual rainfall and affects regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka. Tamil Nadu receives nearly half of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season.

North-eastern monsoon, although less intense compared to the southwest monsoon, impacts the growth of rabi or winter crops. IMD forecasts the northeast monsoon (October-December) to be ‘normal’ in the range of 88-112% of the benchmark.

The met department stated that heavy rainfall occurred over a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal while intense showers were also recorded across north-west India, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi due to a prevailing western disturbance over the regions, alongside two cyclonic circulations.

On September 19, the met department had announced the commencement of the southwest monsoon’s withdrawal from parts of west Rajasthan, two days later than the normal date.

This year, the monsoon arrived over Kerala on June 4, but its progress subsequently lost momentum. It regained pace in July and covered the entire country by July 9.

Typically, after its onset over the Kerala coast, the southwest monsoon covers the country over the subsequent four months before beginning its withdrawal from the western parts of Rajasthan.

The southwest monsoon, which accounts for 70% of the country’s annual rainfall, was one of the weakest over a decade. The country received 759 millimetres (MM) of rainfall against the benchmark—the long period average of 868 mm based on average precipitation during the 1971-2020 period.

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According to the IMD, rainfall during the monsoon season from June 1 to September 30 was 12.6% below the long-period average, placing it in the “deficient” category. The shortfall was the worst since 2015, when precipitation was 12.7% below the benchmark.

After scanty rainfall in June, when precipitation was 36% below the LPA, monsoon rains revived in July, with rainfall 1% above the LPA. August and September saw a rainfall deficiency of 14% and 8% against the benchmark.

In May, the IMD revised its June-September rainfall projection to 90% of the LPA, from 92% in its April forecast, placing the season in the “bellow-normal” category.