To curb rising rice prices especially in the southern region, the government on Friday asked Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock holding limits on paddy and rice.

These stock holding limits will remain in force until January 31, 2027, according to a food ministry statement.

The ministry also directed all traders, wholesalers, retailers, big retail chains, processors, and millers across states to declare their stock position of rice variants – Basmati, non-Basmati premium, par-boiled and broken – and paddy on the portal.

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Sources said the move follows a review showing that rice prices especially Sona Masuri, Samba Masuri, RNR and Ponni in southern states have increased sharply in the last few months due to lower production.

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Area under paddy declined by 4% to 42.68 million hectares (Mha) in the kharif season of 2026 compared to the previous season. Impact of rising prices is sharpest in southern India due to a nearly 26% deficiency in monsoon rainfall this season.

A major decrease in paddy area was reported in states including Karnataka (0.46 Mha), Telangana (0.43 Mha), Andhra Pradesh (0.18 Mha), and Tamil Nadu (0.15 Mha).

Trade sources said rice output is likely to decline to 147 million tonnes (MT) in the 2026-27 crop year (July-June) from a record 154 MT in 2025-26. India emerged as the world’s largest rice producer, surpassing China in the 2025–26 season.

The prospect of lower output has already led to a rise in retail prices for several rice variants last month, and traders and exporters expect prices to rise further in the coming months. The average retail price of rice, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Price Monitoring Cell, increased to Rs 48.64/kg on Friday, a 12% year-on-year increase.

Inflation in rice in September was 8.25% compared to 5.89% in August, 2026.

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The government also announced doubling the rice offered under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) for private parties for 2026-27 to 5 MT from the Food Corporation of India (FCI)‘s surplus buffer. So far 2.5 MT of rice has been sold through OMSS to private parties in the current fiscal year, against 1.1 MT of grain sold during the same period last fiscal year.

The FCI currently holds 37 MT of rice as strategic and buffer stock, against the buffer norm of 10.25 MT for October 1. This stock excludes 17.7 MT of rice receivable from millers.

“The Central and State Governments will closely monitor the implementation of these measures to ensure adequate market availability and prevent hoarding and black marketing,” according to a ministry statement.