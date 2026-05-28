Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a “mission-mode” drive to rapidly expand rooftop solar adoption across urban India, particularly in cities, residential complexes, and public institutions.

While chairing the 51st meeting of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), Modi said that rooftop solar should be prioritised as a national mission to significantly reduce electricity bills for households, strengthen the country’s energy security, and promote clean energy at the grassroots level.

What’s the rush behind ‘mission mode’ push?

The Prime Minister stressed that delays in public projects lead to cost escalation and deprive citizens of timely benefits. “Every delay has a direct impact on people’s lives, regional growth and public resources,” he said. In the power sector, that translates into a need to cut household electricity bills, reduce dependence on grid power and fossil fuels and strengthen India’s energy security amid growing demand and global volatility.

The core message is that operational rooftop solar must be treated as a mission, not a side programme. The emphasis is on urban areas- cities, large housing societies and public buildings- where rooftops are abundant and demand is concentrated. The goal is rapid deployment, systematic monitoring and outcomes that households and communities can immediately feel in lower bills and more reliable power.

Rooftop solar push faces bottlenecks

According to the Reuters report, PM Modi’s push to accelerate rooftop solar adoption is falling short of targets despite generous subsidies, as loan delays and limited backing from state utilities, vendors and banks slow implementation. The report said the gaps are the latest setback for India’s plan to nearly double clean energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, especially at a time when the government is also expected to suspend clean-energy tendering targets amid a growing backlog of awarded projects that have not yet been built.

The report said India’s Ministry for New and Renewable Energy launched the residential solar subsidy programme in February 2024, offering support for up to 40% of installation costs, but uptake is still below target. Residential installations under PM Surya Ghar stand at 2.36 million against a target of 4 million by March, while roughly three in five applications are still awaiting approval and about 7% have been rejected, according to government data. Reuters quoted analyst Shreya Jai of Climate Trends as saying that “banks reluctance to lend and states hesitance to promote the schemes could derail India’s efforts to transition away from coal,” even as the ministry said the scheme has benefited more than 3 million households and helps state utilities manage subsidy burdens and keep residential power bills under control.

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What PM Modi said about broader power infrastructure?

Beyond rooftop solar, PM Modi urged innovative use of canal networks for clean energy. “Innovative use of canal networks should be explored, including installation of solar panels along canals and over canals for clean electricity generation,” the release said. “This would help optimise land use, reduce evaporation losses, generate renewable energy and create additional economic value from water infrastructure.”

Broader PRAGATI review: Rs 30,000 crore of infrastructure under the microscope

At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi reviewed seven critical infrastructure projects across railways, power and road sectors covering nine states, worth around Rs 30,000 crore. The review focused on timelines, inter-agency coordination and timely issue resolution. The Prime Minister also reviewed the Ken-Betwa river inter-linking project and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

On the Ken-Betwa project, PM Modi observed it should serve as a model for other states to resolve inter-state water issues through cooperation. “Ken-Betwa project should serve as a model for other States to resolve inter-State water issues through cooperation, timely clearances, technology-based monitoring and mission-mode execution,” the release said. States were encouraged to identify similar opportunities for river-linking, water conservation, groundwater recharge and efficient irrigation.

On connectivity, Narendra Modi said Vadhavan Port should be developed as a model of port-led, multi-modal development. “The project should not be seen merely as a port, but as a national gateway connected through coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail connectivity, highways and airport linkages,” the release added.

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0: Beyond infrastructure to outcomes

PM Modi underlined that Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 must move beyond infrastructure creation to measurable outcomes through regular monitoring, citizen participation and convergence among stakeholders. “States should expedite the completion of solid waste management-related infrastructure, including waste processing plants and GOBARdhan plants,” the release said.

PM Modi reiterated that delays in public projects cause cost escalation and deny citizens timely access to essential facilities. “Every delay has a direct impact on people’s lives, regional growth and public resources,” he said. He stressed that ministries, departments and states must adopt a more proactive, time-bound approach to resolve pending issues, remove bottlenecks and ensure faster execution.

New monthly review mechanism for social sector schemes

At the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary informed that a system of monthly review of social sector schemes at the state level has been operationalised following PM’s directions. This mechanism aims to ensure regular monitoring, faster resolution of implementation issues and greater accountability at state and district levels. ‘Swachh Bharat Mission‘ has been taken up for review at the state level in the first instance.

Focus on key areas:

Accelerate rooftop solar in urban areas, especially cities, residential clusters and public institutions

Take it up in mission mode for faster, coordinated execution

Reduce electricity costs for households and communities

Improve energy security by increasing distributed, clean power

Promote clean energy at the household and community level

Why ‘rooftop solar’ is strategically important?

Rooftop solar delivers distributed generation- power near the point of consumption- which reduces transmission losses, eases grid stress during peak hours and improves reliability. It also diversifies India’s energy mix, lowers emissions and reduces the fiscal burden of subsidies and fuel imports. For households, it can cut bills significantly; for cities, it can improve resilience during heatwaves and high-demand periods.

Benefits for households and urban cities

Rooftop solar can lower electricity bills by reducing grid consumption, especially during daytime peaks, while also improving energy security by cutting dependence on the grid and fossil-fuel-based power plants. It helps clean the air and reduce emissions by replacing part of coal-based generation with distributed renewable power, and it is land-efficient because it uses existing rooftops instead of requiring new land acquisitions. At the same time, it can create economic value through local jobs in installation, maintenance and related services, while improving community resilience as residential clusters and public institutions can function more like microgrids. At scale, rooftop solar strengthens India’s energy security, reduces the need for new thermal capacity, supports climate goals, helps cities manage peak demand better and lowers outage risks, with schools, hospitals and government buildings able to lead by example by cutting operating costs and improving reliability.

Future outlook: How this ‘mission mode’ could unfold

Taken up in mission mode, rooftop solar could benefit from more standardised incentives and net-metering frameworks, faster approvals, and one-stop service models that make it easier for both installers and consumers to participate. The push could also drive greater adoption in housing societies, campuses and public institutions, while integration with storage and smart meters may help manage night-time demand more efficiently.

Potential for community solar and cluster-level microgrids

The mission-mode push, combined with PRAGATI’s focus on timelines and inter-agency coordination, suggests rooftop solar could see faster approvals, clearer incentives and more predictable implementation. If canal-top solar is scaled alongside rooftop deployment, India could unlock significant renewable capacity without new land. Over time, this could lower household bills, strengthen energy security and make Indian cities more resilient and cleaner.

PM Modi hails ‘PM SuryaGhar’

Earlier in February 2026, PM Modi described the PM SuryaGhar scheme as a commendable milestone in India’s clean energy journey. Responding to a social media post by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Modi praised the citizens who have adopted rooftop solar under the scheme and said they have helped advance savings, sustainability and self-reliance. Joshi said that 30 lakh households across the country have been empowered with rooftop solar under the initiative. Modi added that the scheme is part of the government’s wider effort to build an energy-secure, green and future-ready India.