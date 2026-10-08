The GST Council on Thursday approved several reliefs for farmers by rationalising the taxes on a host of products extending from farming inputs and services to seed storage, coffee curing, and tractor tire variants. These measures are expected to bring down the cost of cultivation and improve farming profitability.

The council gave its nod to applying a 5% GST, instead of 18%, for all seaweed-based biostimulants registered under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO), 1985. “Earlier in some places, biostimulants were classified under the 5% GST category and in others under 18%; the council’s decision has brought them under a single rate for all stimulants,” an industry expert told FE. Since 2021, bio-stimulants have been included in the FCO and currently there are 146 notified and approved products under FCO

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Biostimulants improve nutrient-use efficiency and tolerance to abiotic stress, rather than supplying soil nutrients like conventional fertilisers. Bio-stimulants include humic acid, fulvic acid, seaweed-based products, protein hydrolysates and amino acid-based products.

Earlier the council had advised the Department of Agriculture that products registered under Schedule VI of FCO are recognised as fertilisers based on prescribed composition, functionality and standards supported by bio-efficacy trials.

The council has provided a tax waiver for the storage and warehousing of seeds for sowing which would reduce the cost of seeds for farmers. The GST exemption is currently unavailable because seeds are graded, treated and packed before they reach the farmers.

To provide clarity on tax treatment, the council also approved a separate entry for psyllium seeds, also known as Isabgol, at a ‘nil’ rate of GST, irrespective of whether the seeds are fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, so that a crop grown largely by smallholder farmers is not taxed differently.

The council has also decided to correct the anomaly of the GST rate on retreaded tractor tyres by reducing the tax to 5% from 18% aligning it with the tax applicable on new tractor tyres. The GST on new tractor tyres, were brought down to 5% at the 56th council meeting, in September, 2025. The smallholders farmers usually use ‘retraded” tyre for their tractors as buying a new try is much costly.

The council has approved exemption of GST for the ‘curing of coffee’ supplied to farmers, an activity previously considered outside the general exemption for services relating to cultivators. These measures could result in certainty on the applicable rates for several agri-products, sources said.

“The inputs and services on which cultivation depends—namely seed and its storage, fertiliser in the form of bio-stimulants, the curing of a plantation crop and the tyres on the tractor—now bear the rate structure intends for agriculture,” sources said.