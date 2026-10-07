India’s retail inflation, based on the consumer price index (CPI), likely rose to a 23-month high of 5.6% in September because of higher food prices, according to an FE poll of 13 economists.

This would be the first inflation CPI inflation rises above 5% since December 2024 and the highest rate of inflation since October 2024. It would also mark the 11th consecutive month of the increase in retail inflation, and the fourth month in a row when inflation is higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium-term target of 4%.

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With inflation rising and expected to continue doing so, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time in nearly four years, hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%. Economists expect the MPC to raise interest rates by another 25-50 basis points by the end of FY27.

The RBI also raised its CPI inflation forecast for the current financial year by 20 basis points to 5.2%, with inflation seen averaging 4.9% in July-September.

CPI inflation was 4.45% in July and 4.82% in August, and RBI’s forecast for the quarter implies inflation would be around 5.4% in September.

Estimates in the poll ranged between 5% and 5.9%. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release CPI data for September on October 12.

Economists said retail inflation in September is expected to have been driven higher by food prices, with core inflation estimated to have risen only slightly.

“The near-term outlook on inflation points towards continued pressures from supply side, on account of the deficient Southwest monsoon, El Nino conditions and high volatility in international oil prices,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday.

“Price pressures are increasingly becoming visible across a range of commodities within the food component, apart from oil. In addition, early signs of inflation becoming generalised are also evident from the increase in core inflation and higher inflation across a larger segment of the CPI basket,” Malhotra said.

Food inflation, which rose to 6% in August, is seen increasing to around 7-8% in September, economists said.

According to Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Equities, vegetable prices are expected to rise 3% month-on-month in September, led by onions while prices of other vegetables are relatively contained.

“Sugar prices are also expected to rise over 7% MoM reflecting pass-through of past increases. Cereals, pulses, and oils & fats will also see a sustained sequential rise,” John said.

Fuel inflation is seen staying rising in September, reflecting the impact of petrol and diesel price hikes earlier in the year.

Core inflation, which excludes fuel and food items, is estimated to have risen slightly to 4.3% in September from a series high of 4.2% in August, as per the FE poll.

The RBI expects core inflation to average 4.4% in FY27, while headline inflation is seen rising over the coming months. The central bank projects CPI inflation to average around 5.8% in the next three quarters with the peak seen in October-December quarter at 6.0%