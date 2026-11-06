The Indian rupee extended its gains, supported by easing crude oil prices and renewed foreign inflows. The rupee strengthened past the 93 mark to close at 93.91 against the dollar on Friday, gaining 56 paise from the previous close and touching its highest level since April 22.

Crude oil prices declined 1.36% to $96.95 per barrel on Friday, easing concerns over India’s import bill and providing support to the rupee. The rupee began recovering after Democrats swept the US midterm elections, raising hopes of de-escalation in the West Asian conflict.

ALSO READ How US Midterm Election results could affect crude oil and the Rupee

The rupee has appreciated 1.08% so far in November. In the calendar year, the depreciation stood at 4.5%.

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Currency dealers said the RBI’s dollar sales in the forex market also helped support the rupee’s appreciation.

“The RBI initially intervened in the forex market as crude oil prices approached $100 per barrel. Later in the day, foreign fund inflows provided further support to the rupee, driving its appreciation,” said a dealer at a private sector bank.

He added that the rupee could strengthen further towards 93.50, provided favourable conditions persist and the RBI continues to support.

“Fueled by heavy foreign inflows and sliding crude prices, market sentiment went into overdrive amid a parabolic rally in domestic equities sparked by the buzz around the “Anti-AI” trade and ease of geopolitical uncertainties,” said Dilip Parmer, research analyst, HDFC Securities.

FPIs bought $1.5 billion worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases to $7.4 billion over the past 15 trading sessions.

Parmer expects the rupee to head south with support pegged at 93.50 and resistance at 94.30.

Market participants said crude oil prices, the sustainability of foreign inflows and developments in the West Asian conflict will be key drivers of the rupee’s movement going forward.