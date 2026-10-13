The Indian rupee has extended its gains on Tuesday supported by the central bank’s additional tightening measures and likely intervention in the currency market. The domestic unit gained 50 paise to 95.28 against the dollar—its highest level in a month—making it the best-performing Asian currency.

Late Monday, the RBI said that banks operating as IFSC Banking Unit can only offer non deliverable derivative contracts to non-resident users only for the purpose of hedging. Further, it extended the scope of maintaining 20% foreign exchange risk reserve (FERR) to banks’ own assets and liabilities.

“The FERR shall be applicable to all foreign exchange derivative contracts involving INR where the authorised dealer is purchasing foreign currency against INR,” the RBI said. It added that reserves should be maintained in cash with the RBI on a daily basis and shall be maintained until the termination of the contract.

“The RBI came out with another circular, extending the curbs to IFSC. With the unwinding of the positions, the spread between OTC (over-the-counter) and other markets widened. In addition, the oil prices also retraced a bit, supporting the currency,” said Dilip Parmer, research analyst, HDFC Securities.

The RBI is believed to have intervened in both onshore and offshore markets through dollar sales, contributing to the rupee’s appreciation, said market participants.

“With yesterday’s (Monday) latest measures, the RBI may be moving aggressively to defend the rupee and find some ground, especially as it remains the weakest Asian currency. Further steps can be on cards,” Parmer said. He added that the rupee may find stability around 94.50–95.

Sajal Gupta, head of currency and commodities at Nuvama Institutional Desk, said that the dollar window to meet oil marketing companies’ requirements removes a major source of demand from the spot market, which is supportive for the rupee. “However, the currency will remain under pressure from higher oil prices and continued FPI outflows unless genuine dollar inflows materialise.”

On Saturday, the RBI announced a series of measures to stem the rupee’s slide. These include a ban on rebooking cancelled foreign exchange derivative contracts, a sharp reduction in the limit for derivative trades without underlying exposure from $100 million to $5 million, stricter documentation requirements for banks, and introduction of a foreign exchange risk reserve.

The rupee is unlikely to strengthen beyond 94.50, and I expect it to trade in a 94–97 range in the near-term, with 97 likely to be defended given the RBI’s adequate reserves, Gupta added.