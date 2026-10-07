States are stepping up support for rooftop solar installations, offering additional subsidies of up to Rs 51,000 per household and sharply lowering the upfront cost of a typical 3-kilowatt (kW) residential system. Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have brought the consumer cost below Rs 1 lakh, while Uttarakhand and Ladakh offer the highest combined Centre-state financial assistance, according to a report by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (Isma).

Uttarakhand offers the highest combined subsidy of Rs 1,36,800, comprising Rs 85,800 in central assistance and Rs 51,000 from the state. This reduces the upfront cost of a 3-kW system, estimated at Rs 2,05,400, to Rs 68,600 — the lowest among the markets assessed.

ALSO READ India likely to sign 3 new bilateral investment treaties by Dec, says FM

Ladakh follows with combined assistance of Rs 1,35,800, including a state subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 per household, bringing the consumer cost down to Rs 69,600.

Uttar Pradesh provides an additional Rs 15,000 per kW, capped at Rs 30,000. Combined with the Centre’s Rs 78,000 subsidy, total assistance rises to Rs 1.08 lakh, reducing household expenditure to Rs 97,400. Delhi offers an additional Rs 10,000 per kW, also capped at Rs 30,000.

“A handful of states provide incremental capital support, materially shifting the economics in their favour,” Isma aid.

Assam offers additional assistance of Rs 15,000 per kW, or Rs 45,000 for a 3-kW installation. Tamil Nadu provides a flat Rs 20,000 incentive, taking the consumer cost to Rs 1,07,400 after combined subsidies.

Rajasthan offers Rs 17,000 in additional assistance for systems of at least 1.1 kW under its 150 Unit Nishulk Bijli Yojana. For a 3-kW system, total subsidy reaches Rs 95,000, leaving the household to pay Rs 1,10,400.

In states with no additional incentives, households face an estimated upfront cost of Rs 1,27,400 after the standard central subsidy. The difference between Uttar Pradesh and such states is Rs 30,000, based on Isma’s cost assumptions.

The Centre’s Rs 75,021-crore ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana‘ provides Rs 30,000 for a 1-kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW and Rs 78,000 for systems of 3 kW or more. Special-category states and Union territories receive a 10% higher subsidy, taking the maximum central assistance to Rs 85,800. The subsidy is transferred directly to consumers’ bank accounts.

Isma estimates that a 3-kW residential rooftop solar system costs Rs 1.50-2.10 lakh, depending on equipment and installation quality. Its base-case estimate is Rs 2.05 lakh, while premium installations can cost 25-40% more.

Subsidies have also shortened the payback period. Isma stimates that a subsidised 3-kW system pays for itself in five years in Uttar Pradesh, compared with 2.9 years in Uttarakhand, 2.2 years in Maharashtra, 6.7 years in Tamil Nadu and 7.8 years in Gujarat. The estimates are based on state-specific electricity tariffs and the report’s cost assumptions.

ALSO READ Effective GST rate falls to 13.1% as rate rationalisation boosts efficiency

Financing options are expanding as well. According to Isma, public-sector banks offer dedicated rooftop solar loans at around 6% annual interest, with repayment periods of up to 10 years and financing covering 80-90% of project costs.

However, “Implementation remains the principal operational challenge,” the report said.

Around 7.79 million households had registered under the scheme as of August 2026, while completed installations stood at 60% of the 10 million-household target for FY27 till date.