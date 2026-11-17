In a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, industry bodies have recommended that the Union Budget for 2027-28 focus on advanced manufacturing, innovation, research and development (R&D), MSME competitiveness, and energy security.

According to people who attended the meeting on Tuesday, industry bodies also suggested the Budget focus on access to long-term finance, domestic capacity creation and regulatory reforms to enhance investment, self-reliance and global competitiveness.

In a separate pre-Budget meeting, MSMEs and start-ups representatives urged the minister to promote MSMEs and startups that use green energy. They suggested that penalties be imposed on excess carbon emitting industries and green startups are better funded, sources told FE.

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Stakeholders also sought an increase in the 3-year tax holiday for startups and greater financial support for DeepTech firms, sources said.

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) suggested that the Budget consider establishing a Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing with dedicated capital support and credit-enhancement mechanisms to expand access to long-tenor, competitively priced finance for manufacturing enterprises.

FICCI also urged the finance ministry to evaluate the possibility of supporting domestic capacity creation in these identified sectors through a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme. Further, FICCI recommended introducing a dedicated PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Components.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested targeted tax incentives for incremental capital investment, R&D spending and employment generation, along with support for anchor investors, battery manufacturing and faster implementation of the Critical Minerals Mission. “For Union Budget 2027-28, CII has recommended targeted, time-bound tax measures that reward additional economic activity rather than offering general concessions,” CII President R Mukundan said.

“These include accelerated depreciation on new plant and machinery, a higher weighted deduction for incremental R&D spending, and a limited-period corporate tax benefit for companies that create additional net employment, verified through EPFO records,” Mukundan said.

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) recommended introducing a dedicated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for robotics, automation equipment, sensors, precision components and related technologies. ASSOCHAM suggested the government re-introduce the Research and Development-related weighted deduction.

Industry bodies sought government steps on energy security, including support to electric vehicle manufacturing, and reducing import dependence.

FICCI said that its assessment identifies 10 foundation sectors with significant import dependence, which together account for nearly 36% of India’s non-petroleum imports. Within these sectors, 36 priority products and segments have been identifieacaad for domestic capacity creation or expansion, FICCI said.

On taxation, CII called on the government to introduce binding timelines for disposing of nearly 5 lakh pending first appeals, a Board of Tax Certainty for time-bound rulings on complex transactions, and faster release of legitimate refunds.

“Industry supports the Government’s fiscal consolidation path, and we recommend a fiscal deficit target of around 4% of GDP in FY28, alongside continued debt reduction. Public capital expenditure must remain a priority. Keeping central government capex at no less than 3% of GDP would help sustain growth momentum,” CII said.

ASSOCHAM urged that e-vehicles be registered and financed without batteries, that a 3% interest subvention be provided for MSME fleet owners, and that loans be given at a longer tenure of 7-8 years matching the battery warranty.