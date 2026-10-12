Over 49,800 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) have been registered under various provisions of company and cooperative laws, according to the State of the FPO Sector report released on Monday.

The report, prepared by the National Association for Farmer Producer Organisations (NAFPO) in collaboration with Nabard, states that 97% of FPOs were incorporated since 2016, indicating significant expansion of the sector over the past decade. The growth follows the launch of the agriculture ministry’s central sector scheme to form 10,000 FPOs.

Maharashtra has more than 18,000 FPOs, followed by Uttar Pradesh with over 7,900 and Madhya Pradesh with around 2,500.

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These farmer-owned collectives are registered under various legal frameworks, including the Companies Act, 2013, as farmer producer companies, state cooperative societies acts and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act.

However, the expansion of FPOs has not translated into enterprise readiness. “Nearly 91% of Farmer Producer Companies have paid-up capital below ` 5 lakh, while many require five to eight years to reach processing activities,” the sixth edition of the report stated.

Marketing, branding and retail remain relatively uncommon, despite their potential to generate higher margins, the report said.

Regulatory compliance is a significant burden for Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), which often operate with limited capital and access to professional support. They must navigate statutory filings, audits, GST and tax deduction requirements under a framework designed for a broad range of corporate entities, often without affordable access to company secretaries and chartered accountants, the report noted.

Market access also remains a challenge. The electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) connects 1,656 mandis across 23 states and has onboarded more than 4,700 FPOs. However, the report cautions that the expansion of digital platforms has not translated uniformly into FPO-led trade.

The report, which includes a survey of 170 women-led enterprises, found that 80% of women-led FPCs have more than 600 members, giving them greater scale and the potential for stronger bargaining power in the market.

However, commercial diversification among women-led FPOs remains limited. “Around 90% of women-led FPOs continue to depend predominantly on cereal-based value chains and mandi sales, pointing to opportunities in processing, differentiated products and alternative market channels,” the report stated.

The report identifies regulatory compliance as a significant burden for Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) operating with limited capital and access to professional support. Companies must navigate statutory filings, audits, GST and tax deduction requirements under a framework designed for a broad range of corporate entities, often without affordable access to company secretaries and chartered accountants.

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While stating that market access remains a challenge, the report stated that electronic-National Agriculture Market (E-NAM) connects 1,656 mandis across 23 states and has onboarded more than 4,700 FPOs. The report cautions that the expansion of digital platforms has not translated uniformly into FPO-led trade.

The report, which includes a survey of 170 women-led enterprises, stated that 80% of women-led FPCs have more than 600 members, giving them greater scale and potential for stronger market bargaining.

However the report stated that commercial diversification of women lead FPOs remains limited. “Around 90% of women-led FPOs continue to depend predominantly on cereal-based value chains and mandi sales, pointing to opportunities in processing, differentiated products and alternative market channels,” the report stated.