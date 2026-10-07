RBI MPC Meeting October 2026 LIVE Updates: BoB expects rates to remain steady

Bank of Baroda expects the RBI to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%. A rate hike at this juncture, especially ahead of the peak spending period, could slow the momentum in demand and affect growth prospects,” it added.

The economists at Bank of Baroda expect the RBI to maintain its neutral policy stance but adopt a cautious tone, as global and domestic risks have increased since its last policy meeting in August. The bank noted that headline inflation at 4.8% remains within the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band, while domestic growth continues to remain strong. The upcoming festive season is another factor that could prompt the RBI to avoid an immediate rate hike, according to the bank.

“RBI’s decision to keep policy rate steady would send a positive signal to the market and could help in softening bond yields,” Bank of Baroda added.