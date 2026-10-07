RBI Monetary Policy, MPC Meet 2026 Live Updates: It is D-Day today for the RBI MPC. The Monetary Policy Committee ends its 3-day meeting today, and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the decision on interest rates today. Overall the broad expectation is that the RBI may look at starting a shallow rate hike process and up rates by 25 bps this time.
The global and the domestic headwinds are significant at the moment. While on the one hand the 10-year US yield has now climbed to multi-decade highs, the crude prices continue to remain elevated despite supplies reaching pre-war levels. Meanwhile, at home, one is staring at a significantly higher inflation phase coupled with drought announced in 2 states -Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Several other states are also facing similar conditions.
How will Guv Malhotra walk the tight rope balancing growth and inflation? Track Financialexpress.com for live coverage of all the news, views and latest updates from the RBI MPC.
Bank of Baroda expects the RBI to keep rates unchanged at 5.25%. A rate hike at this juncture, especially ahead of the peak spending period, could slow the momentum in demand and affect growth prospects,” it added.
The economists at Bank of Baroda expect the RBI to maintain its neutral policy stance but adopt a cautious tone, as global and domestic risks have increased since its last policy meeting in August. The bank noted that headline inflation at 4.8% remains within the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band, while domestic growth continues to remain strong. The upcoming festive season is another factor that could prompt the RBI to avoid an immediate rate hike, according to the bank.
“RBI’s decision to keep policy rate steady would send a positive signal to the market and could help in softening bond yields,” Bank of Baroda added.
IDFC First Bank highlighted that the "shallow Rate hike cycle" may begin.
According to them, " The RBI is expected to begin its rate hiking cycle in October with a 25 bps hike, while retaining the neutral stance. The hiking cycle is likely to be shallow, with a cumulative 75 bps of hikes by February 2027, aimed primarily at preventing the real policy rate from turning negative as inflation rises."
They believe that even at a "terminal repo rate of 6%, the real policy rate would remain low, suggesting that a neutral stance remains appropriate."
They expect a shift in stance could "indicate a deeper tightening cycle, which appears unwarranted given that inflation remains primarily supply-side driven and growth faces two-sided risks. "
According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Advisory LLP, the RBI is expected to hike rates by 25 bps, with an outside chance of a 50 bps raise.
"The RBI may also raise the CRR by 1% to 4% to absorb the excess liquidity," he added. The treasury head noted that the central bank's stance becomes important as the Indian rupee has depreciated by more than 2% in the last one month.
The Indian rupee fell to a two-month low of 96.43 on Tuesday, driven by elevated oil prices and foreign investor selling. A firm dollar index and elevated global bond yields added to the fall. The Indian rupee remains the worst-performing Asian currency, having depreciated by 7.3% on a calendar-year basis.
Motilal Oswal also believes that “the RBI could consider raising interest rates if crude oil prices remain high and inflation expectations increase.” The global brokerage firm also sees the possibility of 75–100 basis points of cumulative rate hikes in the current cycle.
While the August inflation reading remains manageable, food inflation is close to 6%, and higher oil prices could increase transportation and other input costs. Motilal Oswal expects these pressures to push retail inflation above 6% in the third quarter of FY27 and retains its FY27 inflation forecast at 5.1%, slightly above the RBI’s 5% projection. It is important to note that the RBI is mandated to keep inflation at 4%, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side.
Read More: RBI MPC begins today: Will Crude above $100 & US yields force a rate hike or pause?
According to Kunal Sodhani, Head of Treasury, Shinhan Bank India, the RBI is expected to raise key interest rates by 25 basis points while maintaining a 'Neutral' stance. However, its guidance is expected to turn hawkish, with markets watching for another 25 bps hike in December, he added.
Here's what Sodhani expects for October MPC:
Repo: 5.25% → 5.50%
SDF: 5.00% → 5.25%
MSF: 5.50% → 5.75%
Stance: Neutral + hawkish guidance
FY27 CPI: ~5.3–5.5%
FY27 GDP: ~7.0–7.2%
USD-INR: Rs 95.50–97.00 near-term range
10Y G-sec: 7.00–7.28%
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is a six-member panel led by the governor, entrusted with setting key policy rates to control inflation. The panel meets every two months (six times a year) to track domestic inflation and economic dynamics.
Key interest rates have remained unchanged since December 2025.
“We expect a shallow rate hike cycle starting October 26,” JM Financial said in a report. The brokerage added that the narrowing gap between domestic and US bond yields has made it more expensive for the RBI to maintain the status quo.
Brent crude continues to hover over the $100/bbl mark, adding to the pressure on the country's import bill and weakening the Indian rupee, thereby mounting imported inflation. Also, a weak monsoon is another worry for the economy.
The brokerage believes that the RBI can either raise rates now to protect the rupee and contain imported inflation, or wait and risk more pressure from crude oil, US yields, and global central bank tightening.
According to 80% of the economists polled by the Financial Express, the Reserve Bank of India may raise key interest rates by 25 basis points. Experts point out that mounting inflationary concerns, driven by high crude prices and rising food prices, have increased the base case for a rate hike.
The six-member MPC met from October 5-7, and governor Sanjay Malhotra will deliver the outcome today. A 25-bps hike would raise the key interest rates from 5.25% to 5.50%.
Read More: ‘Inflation risk may tilt RBI towards 25-bps rate hike’: Economists
Welcome to Financial Express's live blog for the RBI's MPC meeting. Stay tuned for live updates as we provide expert insights and expectations.