The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, its first increase in nearly four years, signalling the start of what economists expect could be a measured tightening cycle as rising energy costs, persistent food-price pressures and a weaker rupee cloud the inflation outlook.

More significantly, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) shifted its stance from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening”, reviving terminology last used during former Governor Urjit Patel’s tenure and signalling that further rate increases remain on the table. Malhotra explained that this implies a “milder form” of a hiking cycle. “It’s more data-dependent rather than kind of a pre-determined” path,” he added.

While the rate hike was unanimous, the MPC voted four-to-two to the change in policy stance.The policy marks a turn for the central bank at a time when the domestic economy remains resilient but inflation risks are building. The RBI raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast sharply to 7.1% from 6.7%, while lifting its inflation projection to 5.2% from 5%.

Explaining the MPC’s decision, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said inflation and its outlook were “not benign” anymore, with headline consumer-price inflation expected to average almost 5.8% over the next three quarters. “In this milieu, recalibrating the policy rate is imperative,” Malhotra said.

The change in stance sends an equally important signal about the direction of monetary policy. Malhotra said rate cuts were “off the table in the near term” and that future policy action could only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on evolving economic conditions and the outlook.

The policy pivot comes against an increasingly challenging global backdrop. The US Federal Reserve has already raised rates by 25 basis points, while elevated crude oil prices, high bond yields in advanced economies, trade uncertainty and a stronger dollar have tightened financial conditions for emerging markets.

At home, the RBI’s revised forecasts underline the balancing act confronting policymakers. While stronger-than-expected economic activity has given the central bank greater room to respond to inflation, price pressures have become less comfortable.

For the first quarter of FY28, the RBI expects inflation at 5.6% and GDP growth at 7.1%.

Financial markets reacted nervously to the policy shift. The rupee weakened 34 paise to close at 96.77 against the dollar, a five-month low, while the benchmark bond yield was at 7.24%, the highest since December 2023. After gaining for two consecutive sessions, the Sensex fell 429 points to close at 72,638.

Economists see Wednesday’s move as the beginning of a measured tightening cycle rather than an aggressive series of rate increases. “This shows clearly that the central bank is prepared for the long haul, in case the global environment remains uneasy for longer,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist and strategist at HSBC.

At the same time, the calibrated-tightening stance gives the RBI flexibility, since it has not committed itself to a predetermined quantum of tightening and can choose between a hike and a pause at each meeting, she said.

Bhandari expects a 50-basis-point rate-hike cycle, half of which has now been delivered. While another increase beyond that cannot be ruled out, particularly if growth remains resilient despite a strengthening El Niño, she does not expect a deep tightening cycle.

Sonal Varma, economist at Nomura Holdings, called Wednesday’s decision “hawkish,” citing the shift in stance together with commentary that inflation is becoming more broad- based. “Markets will see the stance change as a signal that the rate hike is not just policy re-calibration, but the beginning of a steeper tightening cycle,” she said.

K Balasubramanian, India CEO and banking head and Indian subcontinent sub-cluster head at Citi, said a measured start to tightening now reduces the need for sharper adjustments later and reinforces India’s macroeconomic stability.

C S Setty, chairman of State Bank of India, said the RBI’s policy action reflected a calibrated response to emerging inflationary pressures while recognising the underlying resilience of the Indian economy. “The upward revision in the growth outlook is reassuring, even as geopolitical developments and supply-side pressures including elevated energy prices warrant continued close monitoring,” he added.

Alongside the monetary policy decision, the RBI announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening financial-market infrastructure.

It allowed interoperability among non-banking financial company account aggregators, enabling customers to aggregate financial information available across different account aggregators through a single platform.

The central bank also said regulated securities depositories such as NSDL and CDSL would be allowed to include information on bank deposit accounts in consolidated account statements by December 31.

Separately, the RBI will constitute a technical consultative committee for financial markets to provide a forum for structured engagement with market participants and other stakeholders on policy and operational issues.