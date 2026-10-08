Input tax credit utilisation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has risen since the GST Council lowered the number of tax slabs to two from four in September last year, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the average GST rate has declined to 10.84% after last year’s tax cuts from 11.76% previously, and is sharply lower than the revenue-neutral rate of around 15% estimated when the GST regime was introduced in 2017, government officials said.

Unutilised ITC, as a proportion of monthly taxable supplies, declined to 21.16% as on August 31 from 21.56% a year ago, Shrivastava said. This suggests an improvement in credit utilisation as the tax base has expanded. “So ITC utilisation has actually started picking up, which means actual outputs have gone up,” Shrivastava said.

Taxable supply has risen from Rs 40.19 lakh crore a month to Rs 50.58 lakh crore, a 25.8% increase. Taxable supply grew by more than 25% in 2025-26, against 13% in FY25.

“India’s GST taxable-supply base has expanded significantly, signalling the continued formalisation of economic activity. While the absolute ITC balance increased by around 23.5%, taxable supplies grew at a faster pace of 25.8%,” said Rahul Shekhar, partner-indirect tax, Nangia Global.

“The trend suggests that input tax credit is growing at a slower pace than the underlying taxable-supply base, signalling overall growth in production of goods and services,” Shekhar said.

While data suggests an improvement in credit utilization, it does not by itself establish the quantum of ITC that is actually blocked, since unutilised credit can include credits available for future utilisation and need not represent stranded working capital, said Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“The data therefore points to improving credit utilisation, but a separate assessment would be required to determine the portion of ITC that remains genuinely blocked or non-refundable, particularly for exporters and businesses facing inverted duty structures,” Mishra said.

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The GST Council on Thursday recommended broader refund eligibility and accelerated refund process. This is significant, as it can help unlock the portion of eligible credit that is genuinely stranded, experts said.

Tax experts had estimated that broadening tax credit and refund windows at the Council meeting could unlock annual cash flows of Rs 50,000-60,000 crore for industry at full maturity.