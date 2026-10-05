The GST Council is likely to make verification of goods in transit process more intelligence-driven, where any decision to stop a vehicle will have to be authorised in advance by a senior officer, according to government sources

The Council, which meets on October 7, may take up the proposal, which also states that a vehicle with goods in transit may be stopped only by the state from which the goods originated.

“For a transporter with his papers in order, this would mean the journey is settled once the goods have left the state of origin,” a government source said. “A consignment crossing five states will now be subject to verification at one point rather than at several. Transit time will become something a business can plan around, and freight costs will fall accordingly,” the source said.

While the current GST and e-way bill framework has helped curb tax evasion by creating digital visibility over the movement of goods, businesses have also faced challenges over time from routine interceptions, prolonged detention of vehicles and overlapping jurisdictional actions, experts said. This often resulted in supply chain disruptions and increased logistics costs, they said.

The proposals, if passed, could help reduce unnecessary inspections, improve ease of doing business, and bring greater consistency in application of the law, experts said.

“The proposed changes could significantly improve the ease of doing business by moving e-way bill enforcement from routine interception to a more targeted, intelligence-led approach. Fewer unnecessary vehicle stoppages and clearer jurisdiction should reduce logistics disruptions for compliant businesses, while strong data analytics and real-time coordination between States will be critical to effectively tackle tax evasion,” said Bipin Sapra, partner and indirect tax policy leader, EY India.

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The Council may also bring metro rail within the transport document requirement, on par with other rail movement. “Verification will move from the road to the system. The document will still be required and matched, and a physical check will now follow information instead of taking its place,” the source said.

Successful implementation of the intelligence-driven system will depend on the quality of data analytics, seamless information-sharing between states and the speed with which actionable intelligence is transmitted to jurisdictional officers, experts said.