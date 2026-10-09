The upcoming Rabi season is emerging as a key risk for agricultural credit, with weak reservoir levels and El Nino conditions threatening to pressure rural cash flows even as banks have not seen any meaningful deterioration in repayments or delinquencies so far.

While announcing the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the weak southwest monsoon along with strong El Nino conditions may impact the upcoming rabi season and rural demand. The likely resilient non-farm activity, however, will continue to support rural consumption, he added.

ALSO READ Strongest El Niño since 1950 to peak in Dec: UN weather body

A senior official at a large public sector bank said lenders have begun assessing the potential impact. “We are preparing an approach paper. It will take a couple of days. The concerns are there,” the official said.

“KCC risks have been there before as well, but now with the drought situation, it will be a concern going ahead,” the banker said, adding that the problem would not be uniform across agricultural portfolios.

The impact could be particularly relevant for public sector banks, which have relatively large agricultural loan portfolios. Among state-owned lenders, agricultural advances account for as much as 36.7% of domestic advances, according to bank disclosures as of June-end.

For banks, the extent of the impact will depend on both the size and concentration of their agricultural portfolios. Indian Overseas Bank had agricultural advances of Rs 1.12 lakh crore as of June-end, accounting for 36.7% of its domestic advances — the highest among the public sector banks analysed. Indian Bank followed at 25.1%, Canara Bank at 22.9%, Central Bank of India at 18.2% and Union Bank of India at 17.3%.

In absolute terms, State Bank of India had the largest agricultural book at Rs 4.37 lakh crore, though it constituted a relatively lower 10.2% of domestic advances.

CS Setty, Chairman of State Bank of India said that the higher interest rates and El Nino could put some pressure on agricultural loans, but he does not expect a major deterioration in asset quality across the banking system. “There could be some impact on the agricultural portfolio, but broadly, on the system level, I don’t foresee major risks on asset quality,” he said.

Canara Bank’s agricultural portfolio stood at Rs 2.76 lakh crore, followed by Punjab National Bank at Rs 2 lakh crore and Bank of Baroda at Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

After Karnataka and Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday declared drought in 388 mandals across 21 districts, with more than half of the state’s administrative blocks now classified as drought-affected amid crop losses and poor rainfall.

The Maharashtra State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) has directed banks to restructure agricultural loans of eligible farmers affected by drought-like conditions in the state. At a meeting held this week, the committee also asked lenders to extend fresh and additional credit to farmers for the upcoming Rabi season, agricultural operations and the purchase of essential inputs.

The committee decided that restructuring would be undertaken in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, including rescheduling repayment periods and providing flexibility in loan instalments. Banks have been instructed to implement the measures immediately.

“The area is an aspect which we are closely monitoring. If you look at data trends till now, we have not seen any meaningful impact on the delinquencies or collection behaviour in rural portfolios or agricultural credit,” said Krishnan Sitaraman, Chief Ratings Officer at Crisil Ratings. “So far, the Kharif crop has been largely in line, around 90% of average. So that’s something we will watch out for,” Sitaraman said.

ICRA also expects the Rabi season to bear the greater impact of adverse weather conditions. “Rural cash flows will be impacted. While Kharif would by and large be okay, Rabi season would see maximum impact. Reservoir levels are also not that encouraging,” said K Ravichandran, Chief Rating Officer at ICRA. According to data, Indian reservoir levels were at a 11-year low due to the shortfall of rains.

Any weakening in rural cash flows could have a wider impact beyond agricultural loans, analysts said. Demand for tractors, two-wheelers, FMCG products, agrochemicals and commercial vehicles could come under pressure, with rural consumers likely to postpone purchases or downtrade to cheaper products, according to ICRA. Urban consumption, however, is expected to provide some cushion to overall demand.

Rating agencies, too, do not expect any moderate deterioration in rural repayments to immediately translate into significant credit losses for large lenders. Most bigger banks and NBFCs have diversified portfolios and strong capital buffers, Ravichandran said. While higher delinquencies could increase credit costs and weigh on profitability, the impact on their overall credit profiles is expected to remain limited.