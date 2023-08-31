scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Q1 GDP expected to hover around 8%, growth likely to taper off thereon

RBI’s projection for Q2 indicates growth to taper off to 6.5 per cent and maintain the 6 per cent level even in Q3. Q4, as per the RBI projection is likely to take the maximum hit with the Central Bank estimating a 5.7 per cent reading with risks broadly balanced.

Written by Sumana Sarkar
GDP, GDP growth, RBI, kharif sowing, rural income, balance sheets, household consumption, capex cycle, global demand, economic projections
The Q1 GDP numbers are expected to be announced and the economy is expected to come out with shining performance in the first quarter.

The Q1 GDP numbers are expected to be announced and the economy is expected to come out with shining performance in the first quarter. According to the most recent RBI statement, it expects Q1 GDP to come in at 8 per cent.

However, going forward, RBI’s projection for Q2 indicates growth to taper off to 6.5 per cent and maintain the 6 per cent level even in Q3. Q4, as per the RBI projection is likely to take the maximum hit with the Central Bank estimating a 5.7 per cent reading with risks broadly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent by RBI.

Also Read

Looking ahead, the RBI statement after the last Policy Meeting in August, emphasised that the recovery in kharif sowing and rural incomes, the buoyancy in services and consumer optimism should support household consumption. Healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, supply chain normalisation, business optimism and robust government capital expenditure are favourable for a renewal of the capex cycle which is showing signs of getting broad-based.

Also Read

That said, RBI highlights that the headwinds from weak global demand, volatility in global financial markets, geopolitical tensions and geoeconomic fragmentation, pose risks to the outlook. While most economic projections show a Q1 GDP reading closer to RBI estimates, the question remains about maintaining the growth pace for the rest of the quarters in FY24. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 15:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS