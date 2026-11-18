India’s electricity demand continued to grow at double-digit rates despite the onset of winter, rising nearly 13% in early November, even as coal stocks at thermal power plants remained at just a third of the prescribed levels, raising concerns over their ability to meet any sudden surge in consumption, according to Icra.

The rating agency said coal inventories at thermal power stations stood at around seven days as of November 11, against the prescribed 19-20 days. Although stocks recovered marginally from October, they remained significantly below the required levels.

“Inventories remained significantly below the normative requirement of around 19-20 days, leaving a relatively thinner buffer against potential demand and fuel supply disruptions,” Ankit Jain, Vice President & Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings, Icra Ltd.

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The concern comes amid sustained growth in electricity consumption. Power demand rose 12.9% year-on-year during November 1-11, driven by above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country, which kept cooling requirements elevated despite the approaching winter.

Festive activity, industrial and commercial consumption, and agricultural demand also contributed to higher electricity usage.

During April-October, electricity demand increased 11.7% year-on-year, according to Grid Controller of India data cited by Icra. The rating agency expects consumption to grow around 8.5% for the full FY27, although weather-related uncertainties remain.

The continued rise in demand comes as domestic coal production remains under pressure. Output declined 1.1% year-on-year during the first six months of FY27, largely because of lower production by Coal India.

However, coal supplies to the power sector increased 5.1% during the same period.

“A further decline in stock levels, particularly if accompanied by weaker coal production or supply constraints, may limit the sector’s ability to meet any sharp surge in peak demand,” he said.

The agency stressed that a sustained recovery in coal production and supplies would be important to maintain adequate reserves at power plants.

Meanwhile, despite strong electricity demand, prices in the short-term power market declined sharply in November, reflecting adequate supply availability, particularly during solar generation hours.

Average spot electricity prices on the Indian Energy Exchange stood at ₹4 per unit as of November 10, compared with ₹6.7 in October. However, tariffs remained above the ₹3.1 per unit recorded in November 2025.

Icra attributed the sequential decline to improved electricity availability, while sustained demand kept prices higher than a year earlier.

“The tariff trend in FY27 will continue to depend on the evolving demand-supply balance and the pace of capacity additions,” the agency said.