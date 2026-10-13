The government is unlikely to reduce import duties on pulses whose prices have firmed up due to perceived supply constraints. “Despite the threat of El Nino, domestic Kharif crop prospects have not been significantly impacted while there is ample global supply. So we are not contemplating cutting duties on pulse imports currently,” Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, told FE.

The comments came amid reports that the government was considering cutting import duties on a few pulse varieties. Khare said there has not been an unusual rise in retail prices of pulses as the government continues to follow a stable import policy.

ALSO READ Mandi prices of oilseeds, pulses rule above MSP

In November 2025, the government imposed a 30% import duty on yellow peas, a cheaper variant of gram, ending duty-free imports of the pulse variant from December 2023. In March 2025, a 10% import duty on lentils was imposed and these levies have been extended till the end of FY27.

To boost domestic supplies, the government extended the duty-free import policy for key pulses — pigeon pea (tur) and black matpe (urad)—until March 31, 2027.

Khare said the government is closely monitoring the supply situation despite some rise in prices of certain pulse variants. Retail inflation in the ‘pulses’ category was 4.68% year-on-year in September 2026.

To ease domestic supplies, the government’s buffer stocks of pulses would be released into the market in a calibrated manner to curb price rises. The government aims to offload pulses once the sowing of rabi crops is completed, Khare said.

Current buffer of pulses has risen to a record 4.5 million tonne (MT), which will be used to curb price rises in case of any shortfall in Kharif output and forthcoming rabi or winter crop prospects. The current stock exceeds the buffer norm of 3.5 MT.

Area under pulses variants including tur, urad and moong in the kharif season increased marginally from the previous year to 11.71 million hectares (Mha), while the productivity of some pulse variants, especially tur is likely to be impacted, trade sources said.

Sources said that to curb the spike in pulse prices, the government may consider applying measures like stock declaration by private entities, as done for other commodities including sugar and wheat.

India imports about 18%-20% of its annual pulse consumption—tur, urad, masoor (lentils), yellow peas and Bengal gram – from Canada, Russia, Brazil, Myanmar and Africa.

ALSO READ How El Niño and rising oil prices could push 132 million more people into poverty

Average retail prices of major pulse variants – tur, gram and urad – increased to Rs 129.61/kg, Rs 91.14/kg and Rs 124.15/kg on Tuesday, according to the price monitoring cell of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA). This represents an increase of 12%, 5% and 9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

“Despite the threat of El Nino on the crops, there are sufficient stocks with private entities as well as the government which would be helpful to curb any further rise in prices,” Satish Upadhyay, secretary, India Pulses and Grains Association, said.