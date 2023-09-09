Negotiations good for both countries, says British deputy high commissioner on pending FTA issues

In the backdrop of the G20 Summit and pending issues like rules of origin, investment treaty and intellectual property rights to finalise the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and United Kingdom, Nick Low, the British deputy high commissioner to Kolkata, said negotiations are normal for the benefit of both the countries.Low, who is presently on an official tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in an interview to PTI said during negotiations, you can agree on 80 per cent across the table and rest 20 per cent takes time.He said the overall FTA package should strongly benefit both the countries and that is the commitment agreed by the prime ministers of both the countries.

“We want to sell our scotch whisky more cheaply than we currently can and in return India wants to sell its products to the United Kingdom at competitive prices. At the end of the day, the idea is that you trade off those things which are better for consumers for both the countries.”We are committed to a free trade agreement with India. Not just any free trade agreement, but there should be higher ambition of quality free trade agreement which will benefit the people of both the countries,” he said.In the context of the United Kingdom, which is the 6th largest investor in India, he said, “We have 30,000 people in Kolkata working for British companies. We have an enormous amount of trust in India. Last year, during the Bengal global business summit, the UK delegation was the largest one and that shows the appetite there is in the UK as far as investment is concerned in India.”

“Not just investment in usual places like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru… I came here to the Andaman Islands to see our opportunities here. I will be taking back what I have learnt from this place (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and I will be sharing it with my colleagues who are working in the business and trade department,” he said.Highlighting the geostrategic location of Andaman, which is important in terms of defence and security points of view, the British deputy high commissioner believes there is immense opportunity in this Islands in sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure building, fishing and tourism.”Potential of this Island is immense, but one has to keep unique environmental character of this Island. They can make this place like Maldives and other high-volume global tourist destinations,” Low said.

In education, we have fully funded one year Master Degree scholarships which we call Chevening, he said, adding last year, we sent nearly 80 students from India who got Chevening scholarships and we want that more students from Andamans should also avail this scholarships platform.Corroborating what British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had said on India’s concern over pro-Khalistan extremism in the UK, Low strongly criticised violent acts of the extremist group in the UK.”In our country, there is no place for such people which will affect the relationship between India and the United Kingdom,” he added.