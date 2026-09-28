With the government likely to increase procurement of agricultural commodities under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) is targeting more than 24% growth in turnover to Rs 17,200 crore in FY27 from Rs 13,908 crore in FY26, a senior official said.

“In the last couple of years we have increased our procurement of agricultural commodities significantly, we will continue to expand our procurement operations besides boosting private business of commodities buying and selling,” Annice Joseph Chandra, MD, NCCF, told FE.

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Chandra said that over the next five years, around 40% of the cooperative’s revenue would come from retail and private trading of agricultural commodities, while it would continue to play a major role in the procurement of oilseeds, pulses and onions on behalf of the government.

Currently, NCCF accounts for around 35% of the total procurement volume of oilseeds and pulses under the agriculture ministry’s PSS, with the remaining procurement being undertaken by farmers’ cooperative Nafed. Of NCCF’s total sales turnover of Rs 13,908 crore in FY26, procurement operations contributed Rs 11,500 crore, Chandra said.

The cooperative reported a net profit of Rs 180 crore in FY26. Its turnover rose 68% from Rs 8,270 crore in FY25, driven by an expansion of procurement operations across 10 states.

NCCF purchased more than 2 million tonne of paddy, onions, oilseeds, pulses and wheat from 5.5 million farmers during FY26.

The cooperative had reported a turnover of Rs 5,968.96 crore in FY24, while its sales stood at Rs 2,811 crore in FY23.

Besides procurement under the PSS and the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), NCCF also procured paddy on behalf of state governments in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. It also procures maize directly from farmers to ensure a steady supply of feedstock for ethanol production under the government’s ethanol blending programme. NCCF has signed MoUs with 63 distilleries for the supply of maize.

The Centre entrusts NCCF and Nafed with the procurement of oilseeds, pulses, maize and onions under the PSS and PSF, while the Food Corporation of India (FCI) handles minimum support price operations for rice and wheat.

The federation currently has around 34 outlets of its own selling various agri-commodities and plans to increase the number to 40-45 by the end of FY27.

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The NCCF is in discussion with metros in major cities to open outlets. It has launched its own brand ‘Janah’ to sell consumer goods.

NCCF is also in discussions with Metro outlets in major cities to open additional points of sale. It has launched its own brand, ‘Janah’, to sell consumer goods.