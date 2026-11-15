Mumbai’s CNG users will pay more starting November 15 (Sunday), as Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) increased the price by Rs 1.50 per kg. The revised price of Rs 91.50 per kg will apply across Mumbai and adjoining areas, adding to the fuel burden of lakhs of CNG-run vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to an Indian Express report, the latest revision took effect from midnight on November 14. It is the second CNG price increase within a fortnight and the eighth hike reported in Mumbai in 2026, reflecting continued pressure from higher gas procurement costs.

New price in force

Compressed natural gas, or CNG, will now cost Rs 91.50 per kg in Mumbai and nearby areas, compared with Rs 90 per kg earlier. The Rs 1.50 increase will directly affect auto-rickshaws, taxis, private cars, buses and other vehicles that depend on CNG for daily transport.

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According to the report, around 12.93 lakh vehicles run on CNG across the MMR. For drivers and fleet operators, even a small per-kg increase can translate into a meaningful rise in daily operating expenses.

Prices rose sharply

CNG prices in Mumbai have increased steadily over the past two months. In September, the price went up by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 88. In October, it rose by Rs 1 to Rs 89 per kg.

On November 1, MGL raised the price again by Rs 1, taking it to Rs 90 per kg. The latest increase of Rs 1.50 per kg has now pushed the rate to Rs 91.50 per kg.

In less than two months, CNG has become costlier by Rs 3.50 per kg in Mumbai. The repeated hikes have raised concern among transport workers, particularly auto-rickshaw drivers, who say higher fuel costs are squeezing their earnings.

Why MGL increased rates

In a statement issued on November 14 (Saturday), MGL attributed the price revision to a significant rise in gas procurement costs amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. The company also cited reduced allocation of domestically produced gas and greater dependence on imported regasified liquefied natural gas, or RLNG.

MGL said procurement costs had risen particularly for the CNG segment because of strong demand and a higher share of imported gas in its input mix. Both domestic natural gas and imported RLNG are linked to international price benchmarks, leaving procurement costs exposed to global market movements.

“The hike was aimed at partially offsetting the increased cost of input gas and ensuring an uninterrupted and sustained supply of CNG to consumers,” the company said, according to the report.

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Impact on auto drivers

Thampi Kurien of the Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union told The Indian Express that rising fuel prices have increased operating costs for auto-rickshaw drivers across the region. He said metered fares have risen only gradually, while CNG prices have increased more frequently.

In September, the base fare for metered auto-rickshaws in the MMR was raised by Rs 1 to Rs 27. Kurien argued that this increase has not kept pace with the repeated rise in CNG prices.

He also questioned the difference between MGL’s CNG price and the rate charged by the government-owned Gujarat Energy, which supplies CNG in Palghar and rural Thane. As per its last revision in August, Gujarat Energy’s CNG price in Maharashtra stands at Rs 85.75 per kg.

“There is almost a Rs 5.75 difference in CNG prices charged by the two distributors,” Kurien said.