The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday released the draft guidelines for compilation of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimates from expenditure side with base year 2022-23.

“The draft guideline provides a uniform and comprehensive framework for compilation of GSDP estimates from the expenditure side across States and Union Territories (UTs), with the objective of ensuring consistency, comparability and methodological standardization under the revised base year framework,” the ministry said in a release.

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Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country and GSDP are generally compiled using expenditure or production approach.

GSDP is presently estimated primarily using the production approach. Some states and UTs compile estimates of Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE), Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) under the expenditure approach but no state or UT is compiling Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) estimates.

The draft guidelines elaborates the concepts, coverage, data sources, estimation procedures and methodologies for compilation of GSDP from the expenditure side, covering the major expenditure components, including PFCE, GFCF, GFCE, and Net Exports. MoSPI has sought feedback from stakeholders on the draft guidelines by October 28.

“The estimates would also contribute towards strengthening the State-level national accounts framework and improving the consistency of State estimates with the methodology followed at the national level,” the ministry said.