The war in West Asia and disruptions on key trade routes have accelerated work on enabling components of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), while drawing interest from countries beyond the original eight signatories.

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Oman, Lebanon, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus have shown interest in joining the corridor as its focus shifts towards building resilient trade routes with alternatives in case of blockages, accidents, technical disruptions or local crises, French President’s Special Envoy for IMEC Gerard Mestrallet said.

Ports from countries outside the original agreement have also approached to join the IMEC Ports Club, a port-level coordination mechanism aimed at making the corridor more operational, he said.

“There will be several ports also in the Middle East,” Mestrallet said, pointing to ports on the Gulf and those with direct access to the Indian Ocean, including Duqm and Khasab in Oman. Egypt’s Alexandria and Port Said, and Lebanon’s Beirut and Tripoli, could also form part of the wider network, while Syrian ports could potentially join in future. India’s upcoming Vadhavan port in Maharashtra will be the main Indian node, he said.

The Ports Club was proposed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and France’s Marseille Fos Port. The two on Tuesday brought together ports and economic stakeholders for the club’s first workshop in New Delhi.

The meeting marked a shift from broad cooperation to four pilot projects and a time-bound road map through 2027-28 covering supply chains, trade facilitation, digital interoperability and decarbonised energy corridors.

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Beirut, Tripoli, Duqm, Saudi Ports Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Trieste, Cyprus and Greek ports participated, along with Adani Ports and DP World.

The expanded port network could give IMEC greater operational resilience by providing alternative routes in case of disruptions along individual segments of the corridor.