scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Moody’s ups India’s growth forecast to 6.7% for 2023 calendar year

If El Niño this year proves to be particularly strong in the second half of 2023 and early 2024, agricultural commodity prices could shoot up, Moody’s added.

Written by PTI
growth forecast, gdp growth forecast, economic growth, indian economy,
The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee left the repo rate unchanged for a third time in August.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday raised India’s growth projection for 2023 calendar year to 6.7 per cent on account of robust economic momentum. “Strong services expansion and capital expenditures propelled India’s 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the second (April-June) quarter from a year ago. We have accordingly raised our 2023 calendar year growth forecast for India from 5.5 per cent to 6.7 per cent,” Moody’s said in its Global Macro Outlook.

“Given the robust underlying economic momentum, we also recognise further upside risk to India’s economic growth performance,” it added Moody’s said since the second quarter outperformance creates a high base in 2023, “we have lowered our 2024 growth forecast from 6.5 per cent to 6.1 per cent”.

Also Read

India’s monsoon season which runs from June to October could also see below average rainfall, resulting in higher food prices. So far, as of August 29, the India Meteorological Department has estimated a 9 per cent rain deficiency across the country.

Also Read

If El Niño this year proves to be particularly strong in the second half of 2023 and early 2024, agricultural commodity prices could shoot up, Moody’s added.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee left the repo rate unchanged for a third time in August. The recent uptick in food price inflation and uncertain El Niño-related weather conditions will delay monetary policy easing consideration to early next year. “Domestic demand in India remains buoyant, and as long as core inflation remains relatively stable, rate hikes are also unlikely,” Moody’s said.

More Stories on
economic growth
Moody's

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 11:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS