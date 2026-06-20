Monsoon has slowed down and its further advancement into the remaining parts of Maharashtra has stalled over the past few days due to the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions. IMD officials have confirmed that the monsoon had advanced over parts of South Konkan and adjoining areas of South Madhya Maharashtra on June 8, but its progress has since been delayed. The weather office stated that current numerical guidance suggests an increase in rainfall activity over the Konkan belt around June 24–25, while synoptic conditions continue to be monitored for any changes that may support further advancement.

Unfavourable large-scale conditions ‘block monsoon surge’

The IMD has explained that the current monsoon flow lacks a strong surge from the Arabian Sea, which is typically responsible for enhanced moisture incursion and widespread rainfall that supports further monsoon progression. The department noted that low-level southwesterly winds associated with the monsoon circulation have weakened over the Arabian Sea, resulting in reduced moisture transport toward the Maharashtra coast and interior regions.

Additionally, the cross-equatorial flow over the western Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea—a major moisture source for the Southwest Monsoon—has weakened in recent days, leading to a reduction in overall monsoon activity. The IMD also highlighted that significant monsoon weather systems, including low-pressure areas or cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, as well as an offshore trough of sufficient intensity along the west coast, are currently absent.

Prevailing large-scale circulation patterns, including the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), do not presently indicate strong support for monsoon advancement over the remaining parts of Maharashtra. As a result, rainfall activity over most parts of the state is likely to remain isolated during the next few days.

IMD issues a press release on the delay in the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Maharashtra due to the absence of favourable large-scale meteorological conditions IMD says, \"Southwest Monsoon advanced over parts of South Konkan and adjoining areas of South Madhya… \— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2026

Monsoon likely to revive after June 20

Despite the current stall, the met department indicated that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar, as well as some parts of Chhattisgarh during the next 4–5 days. The department also forecast isolated to heavy rainfall over northeast India, West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during the week.

Akshay Deoras, senior research scientist at the Department of Meteorology, University of Reading, UK, said, “The monsoon shows some sign of revival after June 20, causing some increase in rains in peninsular India. It is likely to advance into parts of eastern and central India.”

ALSO READ Monsoon tracker: Why June 2026 is witnessing dry spell despite record deluge a year earlier

The IMD concluded that synoptic conditions are being continuously monitored for any change that may support further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Maharashtra, while the Konkan belt is expected to see increased rainfall activity around June 24–25.

Monsoon deficiency widens to 38%

The progress of the southwest monsoon has remained sluggish, with cumulative rainfall as of mid-June 37.9% below the benchmark longer period average (LPA)—a level described as deep in the deficient range. According to the IMD, cumulative rainfall during June 1–17 was 46.2 millimeters (mm) against the LPA of 74.2 mm. In terms of monthly rainfall, the IMD has forecast below normal rainfall at less than 92% of LPA for June.

In terms of regional distribution, all regions except north-west India—which has received 3% above-benchmark rainfall this season—show serious rainfall deficiencies: east/north-east (-44%), central India (-19%), and south peninsular (-19%). Last month, the met department downgraded its forecast for southwest monsoon rainfall during June–September to 90% of LPA, down from 92%, with a high 84% chance that rains will fall in the deficient to below normal range.

IMD data shows Maharashtra’s June month rainfall flipped from slightly above normal in 2025 to deep deficit in 2026

IMD Data | Maharashtra Monsoon Maharashtra June Rainfall: 2025 vs 2026 From slightly above normal to deep deficit — a striking year-on-year reversal State Overview Regional Split District Highlights 2026 Forecast June 2025 — Final Season Total 211.3 Actual (mm) 209.8 Normal (mm) +0.7% Deviation June 2026 — Partial Month (Jun 1–17) 46.2 Actual (mm) 74.2 LPA (mm) –37.9% vs LPA Jun 1–15 Snapshot (2026) 27.4 Actual (mm) 103.8 Normal (mm) –74% Deficit June 2025 June 2026 Konkan & Goa 499.4 mm vs 565.3 mm normal –12% below normal — –61% deficiency Madhya Maharashtra 147.3 mm vs 129.3 mm normal +14% above normal — –73% deficiency Marathwada 150.8 mm vs 114.6 mm normal +32% above normal — –82% deficiency Vidarbha 106.2 mm vs 141.6 mm normal –25% below normal — –68% deficiency June 2025 — Surplus Districts Solapur 204.5 mm vs 90.9 mm normal +125% Excess Pune District 149.5 mm vs 135.9 mm normal +10% Above Pune City 252 mm recorded Decade High June 2025 — Severe Deficit Districts Bhandara Actual mm not reported –63% Deficit Hingoli Actual mm not reported –79% Deficit All-Subdivision 2026 Deficiency Summary –82% Marathwada — Worst Hit –73% Madhya Maharashtra –68% Vidarbha –61% Konkan & Goa IMD Official Forecast — June 2026 IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall for June 2026 — less than 92% of Long Period Average (LPA) — across Maharashtra. All four subdivisions are already recording 60–82% deficiencies as of June 17. Year-on-Year Reversal A stark turnaround in just 12 months Maharashtra ended June 2025 at +0.7% above normal (211.3 mm vs 209.8 mm). In June 2026, just the first 17 days show 46.2 mm — only 62% of what the same period’s LPA demands. Marathwada, which was +32% surplus in 2025, is now the most rain-starved subdivision at –82%. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

BMC tightens water conservation measures amid delayed monsoon

In response to declining water levels in reservoirs supplying Mumbai and delays in monsoon rainfall attributed to the El Niño effect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its water conservation efforts. A 10% citywide water cut has already been in force since May 15, and from June 17, additional restrictions on non-drinking water use will come into effect. Under the new measures, water connections to all construction sites will be temporarily disconnected, while approvals for new construction-related water connections have been suspended.

The civic body has also ordered the temporary disconnection of water supply to swimming pools. Additionally, industrial, commercial and sports club establishments will face a 20% reduction in water supply. The BMC has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found wasting or misusing potable water.

Dam levels fall to 10.35%; alternative water sources encouraged

Acting on directives from the Maharashtra Government’s Water Resources Department, the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineer’s Department has issued detailed guidelines aimed at preserving available drinking water reserves. Mumbai and its suburbs require around 4,664 million litres of water per day (MLD), but currently receive an average of 4,100 MLD. As of June 16, water stock in the city’s reservoirs had dropped to just 10.35%, prompting urgent conservation measures. The civic body has advised organisations managing public toilets and sanitation facilities to rely more heavily on tanker and borewell water.

It has also directed that non-potable activities such as vehicle washing, gardening, and road cleaning be carried out using water from wells and borewells wherever possible. Major establishments, including Central Railway, Western Railway, RCF, HPCL, BPCL, the Indian Navy, MIDC and BPT, have been instructed to maximise the reuse of treated sewage water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), including the Colaba STP, for operational and secondary purposes. The BMC reiterated that enforcement will be strict and violations will invite action.

So finally Mumbai & Konkan will undergo a weather change next 48 hours (21-22 June). Starting Sunday night, the moisture pull will begin showing its effects over #MumbaiRains increasing rain activity across the region. This is the news rain lovers have been waiting for.. a very… pic.twitter.com/yWtEh2OYoD — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 19, 2026

Pune faces growing water stress amid delayed monsoon

Pune is facing increasing water stress as reservoir levels across the region continue to decline amid a delayed monsoon. According to the latest data from the Maharashtra Water Resources Department, the live water storage in reservoirs serving the Pune region stood at just 14.30% of total capacity on June 18, a sharp drop from 31.16% recorded on the corresponding date last year. The significant decline has heightened concerns over water availability in the coming weeks if rainfall activity does not improve soon. The department’s daily assessment also indicates that water reserves remain lower than last year across several parts of Maharashtra due to the sluggish progress of the southwest monsoon.

Statewide, the live storage across 3,028 dams, reservoirs and weirs stood at 24.03% of capacity, compared to 32.38% on June 18, 2025. Officials noted that live storage refers to the usable water available above the “dead stock” level, which is typically not drawn for regular consumption. With reservoir levels shrinking and monsoon rains yet to gain momentum, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure adequate water supply for urban, agricultural and industrial needs.

IMD issues red, orange alerts as heatwave grips

India continued to sweat under a severe heatwave, with several regions recording temperatures above 45°C and Banda hitting 48.2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts for multiple states as hospitals and local authorities stepped up preparations for heat-related emergencies. The heat impacted Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Telangana and Gujarat, causing water shortages and hot winds. Medical experts advised people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and to keep well hydrated.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said the heatwave is likely to persist for another week across large swathes of Northwest, Central and East India. “We anticipate that heatwave conditions will persist across parts of Northwest, Central, and most of East India for the next 6 to 7 days. We have issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Punjab, Haryana, NCR-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha,” he said. “We have also issued a ‘Red Alert’ for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days.”

Kharif sowing sluggish as 8.46 mha ploughed

The monsoon deficiency has had a direct impact on early sowing of kharif crops, including rice, pulses, oilseeds, cotton, sugarcane and coarse cereals. As of June 12, a total sown area of 8.46 million hectares (mha) has been reported, a 3.44% decline year-on-year. Kharif crops were sown in 113.4 mha last year, while the normal sown area or five-year average was 110.4 mha.