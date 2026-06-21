India is facing a difficult monsoon season in over a decade. A brutal heatwave has already strained farms, power grids and patience nationwide. Now the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed what markets had been dreading: an El Niño is taking shape over the Pacific. Rainfall is expected to stay below normal through the June-September season.

The numbers are stark. IMD has pegged seasonal rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average. The period between June 1 and June 16 has already run 35% short of normal. The agriculture ministry has flagged a dozen states where the shortfall is likely to bite hardest. For a country where agriculture still employs roughly 46% of the workforce, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey, that is not a statistic to shrug off.

Why a weak monsoon still matters

It would be easy to assume India has outgrown its old anxiety about rainfall. Agriculture’s share of GDP has shrunk to around 14-16%. Services now account for more than half of gross value added. But here lies the real contradiction: nearly half the workforce still depends on a sector that produces only a sixth of national output.

That gap is precisely why a bad monsoon can hurt incomes and sentiment far more than its GDP share suggests.

Food still carries weight in India’s inflation math. It accounts for roughly 37% of the Consumer Price Index basket. A sharp move in vegetable or cereal prices can therefore move the headline inflation number quickly and rainfall is the single biggest swing factor behind that move.

This tension — a structurally smaller farm economy that still drives rural consumption and inflation — is exactly what’s fuelling the current debate among many. Does a weak monsoon and a brewing El Niño actually move the needle on India’s growth story anymore? Or has the economy outgrown that vulnerability?

The case for worry

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, lays out the transmission mechanism in fairly precise terms. The real risk isn’t an evenly-spread shortfall. It’s a patchy one that happens to hit India’s grain belt. “If states like Punjab and Haryana, anchors of rice and Basmati output, see a serious deficit, food-grain production takes a direct hit. That dents sentiment among rural producers and entrepreneurs alike,” Agrawal explains.

From there, the damage spreads through specific, trackable channels:

Entry-level two-wheelers: According to Agarwal, sub-125cc bikes are often a rural buyer’s first upgrade from a bicycle. Demand here tends to soften when farm incomes wobble.

Sale of tractors: Tractor sales had a strong run after two consecutive good Rabi and Kharif harvests. According to data released by the Tractor and Mechanization Association of India (TMA), the market shifted into high gear in February 2026, with domestic sales surging 34% year-on-year as rural demand gathered pace. Local sales climbed to 78,901 units, up from 58,797 units a year earlier.

That tailwind is now at risk. Tractor demand tracks farm income expectations closely and a weak monsoon could cool this momentum just as quickly as it built.

Consumer staples: As per Agarwal, it is difficult to quantify but still companies like Dabur, that draws 40-50% of sales from rural markets, will remain exposed to the seasonal shift. A weak season could trigger “downtrading” where consumers shift from premium products to cheaper ones.

Fertiliser makers: Their fortunes hinge on how July and August, the peak sowing months, actually play out. “If these months turn out to be decent in terms of rain, then I think the impact of the poor monsoon season will be miniscule on the rural economy,” Agarwal adds.

He flags one cushion, though. The Food Corporation of India is sitting on healthy buffer stocks. That should guard against the kind of runaway food inflation seen in older El Niño years.

He also points to a bigger structural shift: India’s deliberate pivot toward manufacturing and merchandise exports — gems and jewellery, engineering goods, mobile phones — away from the agri-heavy export basket of decades past. “Manufacturing now contributes 16-18% of GDP, with government ambitions to push that to 25%. The further India moves down that road, the less any single monsoon can shake the whole economy,” explains Agarwal.

The case for calm

Not everyone is convinced the fallout will be as severe as during past El Niño events. Garima Kapoor, Economist at Elara Capital, makes a more confidently reassuring case.

She points to structural shifts that have genuinely weakened the link between a weak monsoon and a weak rural economy. “Wider irrigation coverage, crop and income diversification, MSP support, direct cash transfers and rising non-farm rural earnings, demand has become more resilient to the seasonal shocks,” Kapoor said.

The data backs her up here, irrigation covers about 55% of India’s gross cropped area, up from 49.3% less than a decade ago, per the Economic Survey 2024-25. That means roughly half of India’s farmland no longer depends solely on the monsoon to produce a harvest.

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Her supporting evidence is concrete. Even during the severe El Niño of 2015-16 and the strong El Niño of 2023-24, two-wheeler sales still grew. According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales in those two years grew 3% and 13.3% respectively.

She also notes that India enters this cycle after two consecutive years of above-normal rainfall, which should offer some cushion against an immediate shock.

But her optimism comes with a clear caveat. “The real test is whether the rains pick up by mid-July,” she says. If the deficit persists into the heart of the sowing season, the calculus changes fast.

So, will it hurt the economy or not?

The honest answer, threading both views together: less than it would have a decade ago, but not nothing. India’s economy has diversified, away from agriculture’s share of output, away from agri-exports and increasingly away from the old assumption that a bad monsoon means a bad year for rural India. Buffer stocks, MSP mechanisms, irrigation expansion and cash transfer schemes have built in real shock absorbers that didn’t exist in earlier El Niño cycles.

At the same time, geography matters as much as the headline number. A national average of 90% of the Long Period Average can mask a much harsher reality if it’s concentrated in the wrong states at the wrong time — particularly the grain belts of Punjab and Haryana, and particularly during the July-August sowing window.

For now, the consensus reads as cautious rather than alarmed. Structural resilience has raised the bar for what counts as a genuine shock. But India hasn’t cleared that bar entirely.

The next four to six weeks of rainfall data, not the seasonal forecast itself, will likely decide whether this becomes a footnote in the year’s growth story or a real headwind for inflation, consumption and policy.