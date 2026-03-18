Despite being hit by the high US tariff, India’s marine products exports increased 15% year-on-year to $7.75 billion in April–February 2025–26, thanks to a surge in shipments to several new markets such as Europe and Southeast Asia, according to a commerce ministry.

In February, 2026, India exported marine products was valued at $ 0.57 billion, an increase of 13% compared to a year ago.

While the US remains the largest market, tariffs imposed last year had hit marine products exports.

Earlier trade officials had feared that seafood exports would suffer as effective duties imposed by the US increased to 59.71% which includes countervailing (5.76%) and anti-dumping duties (3.96%) along with a 50% tariff announced for India by President Donald Trump.

This loss in shipment was ‘more than compensated’ by rising shipments to China, Vietnam, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the United Kingdom, sources said.

“Non-US markets emerge as the new growth engine,” according to an official note.



Subsequently Trump had announced a slashing of duties under the proposed trade deal.

India’s seafood exports, mostly frozen shrimp, were $ 7.45 billion in FY25, with the United States having a share of 35% ($ 2.8 billion). The bulk of the country’s seafood exports to the US is ‘Vannamei Shrimp’.

In 2022-23, India’s shipments of marine products were at a record $ 8.09 billion.

The tariff by the US had put Indian seafood at a major disadvantage compared to competitors like Ecuador (15%), Vietnam (20%), and Thailand (19%) tariff.

Despite global price pressures, recessionary trends in the US, and volatile logistics conditions, India’s marine sector demonstrated strong resilience, an official had stated.

India’s exports of meat, dairy and poultry products during April-February period of FY26 increased by over 24% to $ 5.74 billion compared to previous fiscal.

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Officials said there has been a rise in demand for the Indian bovine meat across the globe due to its quality and nutrient value.

India has emerged as the second biggest exporter of buffalo meat and the export destinations are Vietnam, Malaysia, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Rice exports declines

However, India’s rice exports including basmati and non-basmati varieties during the first eleven months of FY26 declined by over 6% to$ 10.53 billion compared to same period in 2024-25, as shipment to Iran has been hit due to geo-political factors

In February, 2026, however, the value of rice exports rose marginally to $ 1.2 billion on year.

Overall shipment of rice was 19.86 million tonne (MT) during FY25, which was valued at a record $ 12.47 billion. Exporters say due to the West Asia crisis, rice exports in the current fiscal are projected around $ 11.5 billion.

India has been the biggest rice exporter in the world in the last decade and it has a market share of around 35% to 40% in the grain trade.