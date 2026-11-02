India’s manufacturing sector activity moderated in October because of slower increases in output and new orders, according to the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey compiled by S&P Global. A six-month high export growth provided support, while price pressures eased.

The HSBC India manufacturing PMI eased to 54.7 in October from a seven-month high of 55.1 in September. A PMI reading of more than 50 denotes expansion in activity from the previous month, while a print below 50 indicates contraction.

Demand improved, albeit at a slower pace than in September, with panel members noting favourable new client wins and successful marketing campaigns, S&P Global said.

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Overseas markets contributed to the upturn, as new export orders increased at the fastest rate in six months. Companies reported gains from Bangladesh, Canada, Indonesia, Nepal, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the US and the United Arab Emirates.

“Supported by rising sales and new product releases, firms lifted output at a sharp rate that exceeded its long-run average,” S&P Global said. “Growth nevertheless softened from the previous month, driven by a slowdown among intermediate goods makers. This category still led the expansion, however.”

Cost pressures moderated across the manufacturing industry even as firms reported higher prices for several materials and energy. The overall rate of input cost inflation fell to its lowest since February.

Manufacturing firms raised selling prices to protect margins, but the increase was the slowest in just under four years.

Higher production requirements and rising workloads encouraged a second successive monthly increase in factory employment. The pace of job creation, however, eased from September, S&P Global said.

Alongside adjustments to staffing, Indian manufacturers continued to build inventories. Finished goods stocks rose at an unprecedented pace, with firms reporting deliberate efforts to accommodate buoyant demand and prevent shortages, S&P Global said.

“Input inventories also increased more quickly, with the rate of accumulation reaching an eight-month high. Input purchasing growth entered its sixty-fourth straight month in October, but the pace of expansion slowed to the weakest over this period,” S&P Global said.

Despite continued demand growth, business confidence slipped from September and remained below its long-run average. Nearly 18% of manufacturers anticipated higher output over the coming year, while the remainder were neutral. Positive expectations were underpinned by new client enquiries and demand for industrial automation and technology solutions, S&P Global said.