India’s Rs 2,814-crore push to develop domestic lithium and nickel refineries faces a crucial commercial test, with industry executives and energy specialists warning that securing raw materials and matching China’s processing costs could prove harder than setting up the plants. While the 30% capital subsidy may accelerate investment, its success will depend on whether companies can secure reliable mineral supplies, acquire proven refining technology and produce battery-grade materials at internationally competitive prices.

“Domestic processing and refining can help capture more value in India and support its battery, EV and energy storage industries, but will still require imported raw materials,” said Saloni Sachdeva Michael, lead energy specialist at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

India imported around 2.7 million tonne of critical minerals worth Rs 60,000 crore in FY25 and remains entirely import-dependent for lithium, cobalt and nickel, she said, underscoring the challenge of building a domestic processing industry without assured supplies.

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a five-year scheme offering a 30% capital subsidy for four processing facilities, comprising two lithium plants with a minimum capacity of 30,000 tonne each and two nickel plants of at least 50,000 tonne each.

Government support will be capped at Rs 500 crore per lithium beneficiary and Rs 900 crore per nickel beneficiary, with payments linked to project milestones.

Manas Majumdar, partner and leader – oil & gas, fuel and resources, PwC India, described the scheme as a timely structural intervention aimed at strengthening India’s refining capabilities for the battery and electric vehicle industries.

However, he cautioned that processing capacity without access to mineral ores would be inadequate, particularly given China’s established dominance in refining.

According to Majumdar, China controls close to 70% of lithium refining and nickel processing, giving its manufacturers significant scale advantages and making cost competitiveness a major hurdle for Indian producers.

He said the government should prioritise raw-material security through overseas partnerships while exploring domestic reserves, including the lithium resources identified in Jammu and Kashmir, which remain at an early exploration stage.

For overseas supplies, Majumdar highlighted opportunities to secure lithium from South America and nickel intermediates such as mixed hydroxide precipitate from Indonesia and nickel sulphate from Australia.

He identified China’s cost benchmarks of $10,000-12,000 per tonne for lithium carbonate equivalent and $16,000-18,000 per tonne for nickel sulphate as important competitive reference points.

Beyond capital support, Majumdar suggested operational measures, including electricity tariffs below $0.05 per kWh, zero-duty imports of raw feedstock and strict recovery-efficiency management above 90%, to help Indian refineries compete internationally.

Michael said Australia and Chile could become important lithium suppliers, while Indonesia remained a major nickel source. India would need to strengthen overseas acquisitions, joint ventures and long-term supply agreements.

The country is pursuing mineral acquisitions through KABIL, partnerships under the Minerals Security Partnership and Quad, and technology development under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).

Rajat Verma, founder and CEO of Lohum, said India already possessed the technological capabilities to establish a competitive refining industry.

“Yes, India now has the talent and technology to not only refine critical minerals, but also procure feedstock and produce advanced materials,” Verma said, adding that the next challenge was scaling these capabilities to meet domestic and international demand.

He also pointed to India’s ongoing negotiations with Canada and Chile and the NCMM’s proposed upstream-risk coverage mechanisms.

“Going forward, having mechanisms that can be operationalised beyond MoUs will be critical,” he said.

Technology presents another challenge. Michael said China’s advantage reflected decades of investment in processing technology and an integrated industrial ecosystem. Developing comparable capabilities would require international partnerships, technology transfers and sustained domestic research.

Nitin Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Attero, said India’s objective should be to reduce strategic dependence on China rather than attempt to replace its entire supply chain immediately.

He cited the International Energy Agency’s 2026 assessment showing that the leading refining country accounted for an average 72% of refining across key energy minerals in 2025.

“Feedstock security will be one of the biggest determinants of the scheme’s success,” Gupta said, warning that processing capacity could expand faster than domestic raw-material availability.

Recycling could help address part of that gap. The government’s Rs 1,500-crore Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme supports recovery from spent batteries, electronic waste and industrial scrap.

Gupta estimated that domestic recycling could potentially meet 20% of copper and aluminium requirements, 60% of lithium-ion battery material needs and 75% of rare earth requirements.

Michael, however, cautioned that recycling volumes would take time to scale and would need to complement imported feedstock.

Cost competitiveness remains equally critical. Domestic production could initially be more expensive than imports, Michael said, adding that the Rs 18,100-crore production-linked incentive scheme targeting 50 GWh of domestic battery-cell manufacturing capacity could help strengthen demand.

“The subsidy can catalyse investment, but cannot address these challenges on its own,” she said.