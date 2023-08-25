scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Kotak economists see significant upside to RBI’s Q2 inflation target

Economists at Kotak believe that there is substantial upside to the RBI MPC’s inflation estimates in the near-term.

Written by Sumana Sarkar
economy, RBI, inflation outlook, RBI MPC, food price, kharif, vegetable prices
Uncertainty about the inflation outlook is high on RBI's concern list. (PTI)

Uncertainty about the inflation outlook is high on RBI’s concern list. However, despite the hawkish tone,the Central Bank has maintained a Q2 inflation estimate of 6.2%. Economists at Kotak believe that there is substantial upside to the RBI MPC’s inflation estimates in the near-term.

Responding to the RBI concerns and their stance, Kotak believes that RBI’s Q2FY24 inflation estimate of 6.2% “oes not seem to have taken into account the massive surprise in the July print of 7.44%”. According to Kotak estimates Q2 inflation is likely to hover around 7.3%.

That said, the Kotak commentary points out that, “Though uncertainty remains from adverse weather events, we expect the spike in the July inflation to be transient, as supply normalizes in the coming months, amid (1) the pick-up in kharif sowing and (2) supply-side government intervention.”

Also Read

The minutes of the August Monetary Policy meeting indicated RBI’s caution on inflation becoming more generalised though they highlighted the transient nature of the recent food price surge.

Also Read

Uncertainty on the El Nino occurrence and further intensification of geopolitical conflicts leading to supply-side issues are some of the Committee’s key points of concern. Afterall supply-side intervention is seen as a way to rein in persistent food price shocks.

However, the risk of spikes in other food items remains, even if vegetable prices cool off. “As a base case, we estimate inflation moderating in Q4FY24 to sub-5% levels. We maintain our long-held view of a prolonged pause by the MPC, while keeping a close eye on whether inflation is becoming generalized,” Kotak explained.

So can we expect a rate hike anytime soon? Kotak believes that the RBI will opt for a “prolonged pause by the MPC, while keeping a close eye on whether inflation is becoming generalized.”

More Stories on
inflation
RBI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 14:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS