India’s renewable energy industry has urged the Centre to introduce ALMM-like regulations for battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other green energy components to reduce dependence on imports, particularly from China, New and Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said on Thursday.

The demand comes amid concerns over China’s proposed restrictions on exports of equipment used to manufacture solar cells and wafers.

ALSO READ Rs 14,500-cr energy storage push faces viability test

Addressing reporters at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026, Sarangi said industry leaders had raised concerns over dependence on specific countries for critical renewable energy components.

“If we are beholden to particular geographies for certain items, then there is a need for thinking about manufacturing in those segments,” he said.

Advertisement

Sarangi said several industry executives had appreciated the government’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) framework for solar modules and wind turbines and sought similar measures for batteries and other components.

“So this was a recurring demand from the CEOs and on this MNRE has remained engaged with the industry,” he said, adding that the ministry would work towards promoting domestic manufacturing.

India currently has over 200 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 50 GW of cell capacity. While ALMM requirements for modules and wind turbines are operational, implementation for solar cells has been deferred until December 31, 2026, amid supply concerns. The government also plans to bring wafers and ingots under the framework from June 2028.

ALSO READ Govt clears Rs 14,500 cr plan to boost energy storage

The push comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved ₹14,500 crore in viability gap funding for grid-scale energy storage projects during FY27-FY31.

The scheme aims to support 92 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity, against India’s projected requirement of 411 GWh by FY32.

Battery storage is critical for absorbing surplus solar and wind generation and supplying electricity when renewable output falls, while strengthening grid stability.