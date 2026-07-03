India has a youth unemployment problem. That much is clear from the numbers. Unemployment among Indians aged 15-29 stood at around 15% in April 2026. Behind this figure sit millions of young people caught between classrooms and careers, watching rising living costs and unaffordable housing eat into whatever certainty they had left.

But zoom out and a bigger picture emerges. This isn’t just an India story. It’s a global one.

A worldwide strain, not a local one

According to the International Labour Organization’s 2026 report, global youth unemployment rose last year from 12.3% in 2024 to 12.4% in 2025. Not a dramatic jump. But a signal that the strain is not easing anywhere.

Look at the world’s largest economies and the pattern repeats, in different shapes.

The United States recorded youth unemployment of 9.4% in May 2026, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data. China’s rate, tracked for the 16-24 age group excluding students, was 15.6% in May this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Britain’s youth unemployment rate touched 16.2%, up sharply from 14.3% the year before, per government data. France recorded 21.30% in May, according to Eurostat. Italy posted a record low of 15.1% for its 15-24 bracket that same month, per its National Institute of Statistics. Spain’s figure stood at 23.70% in May.

India’s youth unemployment is not an outlier

Country Youth Unemployment (%) Spain 23.7 France 21.3 UK 16.2 China 15.6 India ~15.0 Italy 15.1 US 9.4

The point here is not to rank countries against each other. Every economy counts and defines “youth” differently, so a direct comparison would be misleading. The point is this: rich or poor, industrialised or still industrialising, nations across the map are watching their young struggle to find stable footing in the job market. India’s crisis is part of a much wider one.

So what’s actually going on?

Shared global pressures

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist at CareEdge Group, pointed first to geopolitical disruption. “The war in West Asia has rattled investor sentiment worldwide,” said Sinha. Uncertainty makes businesses cautious. Cautious businesses hire less and that caution doesn’t stop at any one border.

That caution shows up in concrete ways. Companies delay capital expenditure. Hiring freezes replace expansion plans. “Entry-level roles, which carry the least urgency for a business to fill, are usually the first casualties of a slowdown,” she explained. Young job seekers, almost by definition, sit at the entry level. So when the world gets jittery, they absorb the shock first.

Volatile commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions add to this pressure. Businesses running on thinner margins or unsure of input costs, tend to hold off on long-term hiring decisions until the picture clears. “That uncertainty has been a near-constant feature of the post-pandemic global economy, rather than a one-off shock, which helps explain why the strain on young workers has not let up,” Sinha said.

Then there’s technology. Layoffs across IT, in India and abroad, have hit young job seekers hard, Sinha noted. Artificial intelligence has compounded the problem globally.

“Roles that once needed people increasingly need algorithms instead,” she explained. And this is not confined to software; customer support, basic data analysis, first-draft content work and many of the entry-level tasks that once gave young graduates their first foothold are exactly the tasks AI tools now do fastest.

The odds of landing a stable first job have shrunk almost everywhere at once.

These are forces without a passport. A war thousands of miles away or an AI model trained in a lab overseas, can shrink hiring in Mumbai and Manchester in almost the same breath.

Where India’s story gets its own chapter

Global headwinds explain part of the picture. But India also carries structural weight that’s distinctly its own, said Garima Kapoor, Economist at Elara Capital.

“The first issue is a mismatch between education and employability. Indian graduates are not necessarily under-educated. They often lack industry-ready technical and vocational skills. Degrees exist. Job-readiness doesn’t always follow,” she noted.

The second is structural and older than this decade. Most economies move from agriculture to manufacturing, then to services. “India skipped a step. It jumped from an agrarian economy almost straight into services, without first building a strong manufacturing base,” she said. Kapoor called this India’s “missing middle”.

That matters because manufacturing typically absorbs large numbers of low-skilled workers. Without that base, absorption of India’s young, less-skilled workforce stays low.

For years, IT was the sector that could absorb mass graduate hiring at scale. That’s changed. “Headcount growth in IT has stalled, even reversed, over the past two-and-a-half to three years,” Kapoor said. Much of the sector’s growth has shifted toward Global Capability Centres, or GCCs. Unlike traditional IT services, GCCs hire experienced, highly skilled talent. They don’t absorb entry-level workers the way IT once did, according to Kapoor. Artificial intelligence has added to this, boosting productivity in software services so the same output now needs fewer people.

A measurement problem, too

There’s also a counting problem, Kapoor pointed out. India’s growing gig economy has created a fluid labour market. Some young workers choose to work only part of the year. Others work intermittently by choice. That makes it genuinely hard to say who’s employed and who is not at any given moment.

Kapoor noted that two more threads run through this. “Women’s participation in India’s labour force remains low compared with countries at similar income levels, which limits overall absorption,” she explained. Moreover, government welfare support at the bottom of the income pyramid may be delaying some young people’s entry into the workforce — though she was careful to flag there’s no hard data yet confirming that link.

Same root, different branches

Even the capital-versus-labour question, which shows up everywhere from Washington to Warangal, plays out differently by geography, Kapoor noted. “In economies like the US, the problem may not be a shortage of appropriately skilled workers. It could simply be a shortage of jobs overall, or investment shifting away from labour-intensive activity toward capital-intensive production,” she said.

India is not immune to that shift either — even manufacturing sectors like automotive production are growing more capital-intensive, leaning on machines over people at a faster clip.

Is there a common fix for the problem?

India’s youth unemployment numbers are worrying and they deserve the attention they are getting. But they are best read as India’s local version of a global trend, not an isolated failure.

The remedies still have to be local. Closing the manufacturing gap, aligning education with industry needs and building sectors that can absorb workers at scale will matter more for India than any global tailwind. The world’s youth job crunch may be shared. The fixes, largely, will not be.