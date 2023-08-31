scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

India’s Q1 GDP at 7.8%, in line with street estimates

Trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting coupled with financial, real estate and professional services contributed the most to the growth.

Written by FE Business
gdp, economny
The Q1 GDP numbers came in line with most street estimates. (IE)

The Q1 GDP for India has come in at 7.8% compared to a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of FY23 as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The GDP numbers came in line with most street estimates and close to RBI’s estimates of 8% for Q1.

Trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting coupled with financial, real estate and professional services contributed the most to the growth. The infrastructure output expanded 8 per cent year-on-year in July, lower than the 8.2 per cent mark registered in June.

However, going forward, RBI’s projection for Q2 indicates growth to taper off to 6.5 per cent and maintain the 6 per cent level even in Q3. Q4, as per the RBI projection is likely to take the maximum hit with the Central Bank estimating a 5.7 per cent reading with risks broadly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent by RBI.

Also Read
More Stories on
GDP
GDP growth

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 18:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS