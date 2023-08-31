India’s Q1 GDP at 7.8%, in line with street estimates

The Q1 GDP for India has come in at 7.8% compared to a growth of 6.1 per cent in the previous January-March quarter of FY23 as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The GDP numbers came in line with most street estimates and close to RBI’s estimates of 8% for Q1.

Trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting coupled with financial, real estate and professional services contributed the most to the growth. The infrastructure output expanded 8 per cent year-on-year in July, lower than the 8.2 per cent mark registered in June.

However, going forward, RBI’s projection for Q2 indicates growth to taper off to 6.5 per cent and maintain the 6 per cent level even in Q3. Q4, as per the RBI projection is likely to take the maximum hit with the Central Bank estimating a 5.7 per cent reading with risks broadly balanced. Real GDP growth for Q1:2024-25 is projected at 6.6 per cent by RBI.