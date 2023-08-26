scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India’s forex reserves register steepest weekly fall in 6 months

This is the sharpest weekly fall in forex reserves in the last 6 months and on an outstanding basis, the forex reserves were are at the lowest level in the last 2 months.

Written by FE Bureau
India’s forex reserves, forex reserves financial express, economy news, financial express latest news, latest news
During the week ended August 11, the forex reserves had rose by $708 million to $602.16 billion. (IE)

India’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by $7.27 billion on a weekly basis to $594.89 billion as of August 18, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

This is the sharpest weekly fall in forex reserves in the last 6 months and on an outstanding basis, the forex reserves were are at the lowest level in the last 2 months. During the week ended August 11, the forex reserves had rose by $708 million to $602.16 billion.

Also Read

RBI’s forex reserves had reached an all time high of $645 billion in October 2021, according to news agency PTI. The reserves took a hit as the regulator deployed forex kitty to defend rupee amid global market volatility. During the week ended August 18, the rupee fell by 0.3% to 83.11 level and on Friday rupee fell 0.10% to 82.65 level.

Also Read

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

According to the data, foreign currency assets—which constitute the largest part of forex reserves–fell $6.6 billion to $527.78 billion. Gold reserves, meanwhile, fell $515 million on-week to $43.8 billion.

Also Read

Special drawing rights fell by $119 million to $18.20 billion, while India’s reserve position in the international monetary fund (IMF) fell $25 million to nearly $5.07 billion.

While forex reserves registered the steepest weekly fall in last six-months, banks’ overall credit grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 148.76 trillion as of August 11. Excluding the merger of HDFC Bank twins, overall bank credit grew 15% YoY to Rs 142.72 trillion.

Overall deposits, meanwhile, grew 13.5% YoY to Rs 192.36 trillion as of August 11. Excluding the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, overall deposits grew 13% YoY to Rs 190.88 trillion.

More Stories on
economy news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 03:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS