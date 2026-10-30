India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.269 billion to $719.748 billion in the week ended October 30, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

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The latest fall follows a sharper decline of $5.011 billion in the previous reporting week ended October 16, when the country’s forex reserves stood at $721.016 billion.

India’s reserves had reached a record high of $785.706 billion in the week ended September 4. The increase was supported by substantial foreign currency inflows through a special concessional swap arrangement for deposits from the Indian diaspora, under which banks raised a record amount of nearly $133 billion. Reserves have been on a downward trajectory since then.

Experts have attributed the recent decline to the deployment of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR-B) resources and the RBI’s intervention in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales to support the rupee.

Foreign currency assets rise, gold reserves fall

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), which form the largest component of India’s forex reserves, increased by $1.358 billion to $593.205 billion in the week ended October 23, according to the RBI data.

The dollar value of FCAs also reflects movements in the value of other currencies held in the reserves, including the euro, pound and yen. Their appreciation or depreciation against the US dollar affects the overall valuation of these assets.

In contrast, the value of India’s gold reserves declined by $2.65 billion to $103.15 billion during the week, the central bank said.

SDRs rise, reserve position with IMF declines

The RBI’s data showed that India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $27 million to $18.605 billion during the reporting week.

Meanwhile, the country’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $4 million to $4.787 billion.