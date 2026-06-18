US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India and the US have been very close to finalising a trade deal for some time and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a tough negotiator on the agreement.

“We have had some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India. We are doing trade deals. A lot of things are happening between the US and India,” Trump told the media after his meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit at Evian in France.

This was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Trump following the May 2025 India-Pakistan military conflict initiated by the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

ALSO READ India-US trade deal enters final phase; USTR Jamieson Greer to hold talks on June 23-24



India-US trade negotiations enter crucial phase

To give final touches to the interim trade agreement and hold discussions on a wider Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will visit India next week from June 23-24. The USTR visit follows the four-day talks held earlier this month between negotiators from both sides. The US side in the talks was led by Assistant USTR Brendan Lynch.

The interim trade is based on the framework agreement reached between the two sides in February that brought down additional duties on Indian products to 18% from 50% in return for duty-free access for its manufactured products in Indian markets. The agreement also talks of India buying $500 billion worth of goods from the US over five years.

The interim agreement would be a stepping stone to the more comprehensive BTA that both sides had agreed on in February 2025.

Other than the framework agreement, the investigations launched against all key trade partners by the US under Section 301 of the Trade Act have been a factor in the talks and will continue to engage both sides in next week’s negotiations. These investigations are part of an effort by the US to reconstruct the tariff architecture after the reciprocal tariffs – that were the starting point for the trade discussions – were invalidated.

Other than the trade deal which could be finalised in a few weeks, the talks between Modi and Trump focused on the situation in West Asia, opening up the Strait of Hormuz, energy imports by India and long-term energy partnership, sources said.

Modi also raised with Trump the issue of safety of seafarers in international waters. This issue was raised because the US strike on a petroleum container killed 3 Indian sailors.

PM flags concerns over sailors in Gulf waters

The Prime Minister told Trump that lakhs of Indian sailors are working and performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, and their safety is of utmost importance to India.

“I am confident that the issue of seafarers will receive the highest priority in the implementation of this (West Asia Peace) agreement,” Modi said in the press briefing.

After the conclusion of the first probe under Section 301, the US it has identified 60 countries that rely on imported inputs made with forced labour to manufacture goods for exports.It proposed 12.5% duty on India and 43 other countries. On the remaining 16 countries that were part of the probe it proposed 10% additional duties. The second Section 301 probe is on policies that lead to excess manufacturing capacities in India, China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Norway, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Mexico and Japan.

Findings of the second probe are awaited and these will be factored in while finalising the deal with the US. “We are engaged to see what the final outcome will be. As far as the trade deal is concerned, it covers the entire gamut of trade relations. Definitely whenever we finalise and sign the deal we would like to have clear answers to Section 301 investigations,” a commerce ministry official said earlier.

Sources said that India is keen on competitive tariff rates in the US market versus its direct competitors. “We want to have an advantage over our competitors—the developing countries, Southeast Asia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka,” a source stated.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had said that he was confident about concluding the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement with the US as soon as possible, signing it and starting further discussion on how to have a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement.