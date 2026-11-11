The Indian economy is seen growing around 7% in the current financial year and in the medium term, according to projections by Moody’s Ratings and UBS.

Moody’s expects India’s GDP to grow 7% in the current financial year while UBS sees it expanding 7.2% with broad-based economic activity showing resilience to the energy supply shock.

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Moody’s growth forecast for FY27 is higher than the 6.5% it projected earlier. “Robust consumption, improving investment dynamics and strong macroeconomic fundamentals imply that the economy appears well positioned to sustain growth near 7% over the medium term,” Moody’s Ratings said in its Global Macro Outlook 2027-28.

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High frequency indicators including robust capital goods production and imports, accelerating industrial credit growth and rising capacity utilisation suggest that India may be at the cusp of a new private capex cycle after several years of corporate and banking sector balance sheet repair, Moody’s said.

Near-term risks persist with household consumption vulnerable to intensifying and broadening price pressures, with headline inflation now close to the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2%-6% target range, Moody’s said.

Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS, expects India’s real GDP growth to ease slightly to 7.0% in FY28 from the projected 7.2% in FY27. GDP growth is then seen recovering to 7.2% in FY29, Jain said in a report.

UBS also expects India to sustain real GDP growth of around 7% during FY29 and FY31. “Reform momentum has broadened in recent years, consisting of GST rationalisation, labour codes, deregulation, infrastructure, state-level land reforms and more global integration through new trade agreements,” Jain said. “Together with policies to boost manufacturing, these reforms should raise investment, productivity and competitiveness.”

However, sustaining 7% growth will require deeper structural reforms, particularly in land and capital markets, alongside higher R&D spend and human capital investment, Jain said. While AI adoption could provide a productivity boost, it also increases the urgency of reskilling and creating quality jobs for India’s growing workforce, she added.