The US has assured India of a comparative tariff advantage over competing countries under the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with both sides working to conclude the first tranche of the deal by the end of the current financial year, government sources said on Friday.

The extent of the advantage, however, will depend on the tariff framework eventually agreed upon and the outcome of the second investigation initiated by the US Trade Representative (USTR) against India, the sources said.

After the US Supreme Court invalidated reciprocal tariffs that were the basis of negotiations, the US is using alternate mechanisms to put up a new tariff architecture in place using provisions of the Trade Act.

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The US has already concluded a Section 301 investigation into the failure of 60 economies to effectively prohibit imports of goods produced using forced labour. Under the resulting measures, India has been placed in the 10% additional tariff category. A separate and potentially more consequential Section 301 investigation into structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors is still underway.

Services-related issues are expected to be taken up in the second tranche of negotiations.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, however, said negotiations with the US were progressing in the right direction, with the two sides continuing to engage both virtually and through in-person meetings.

A US delegation visited India in the first week of November for discussions on customs and trade facilitation. The talks were positive, with considerable convergence and several issues being resolved, he said. “The teams are engaged. They have been talking virtually also. The discussions went in a very positive direction. A lot of issues were closed and there was convergence in a lot of areas,” Agrawal said.

The chief negotiators are continuing virtual discussions to resolve outstanding language-related issues and other minor differences in the proposed agreement. India is pursuing negotiations on both the first tranche and the broader BTA.

Terms of Reference of MERCOSUR trade pact expansion

Separately, India is preparing to expand its preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), with negotiations expected to begin soon following the signing of the terms of reference (ToR).

Agrawal said the four-member bloc—comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay—needed time to coordinate resources and positions before formally starting negotiations. India, however, remained committed to taking forward the expansion at the earliest.

The existing India-Mercosur PTA, signed in January 2004 and operational since June 2009, covers a relatively limited basket of around 450 tariff lines offered by India and 452 by the bloc, with concessions ranging from 10% to 100%.

India-Asean trade part review

On the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), Agrawal said the government was making efforts to conclude negotiations within the current financial year.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manila, Philippines, from November 16 to 18, 2026, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS).

The review has taken longer than initially anticipated, partly because of the need to accommodate the aspirations of all 10 ASEAN member countries. However, negotiations have gathered positive momentum over the past six months, he said.

ASEAN members have also expressed interest in pursuing bilateral trade arrangements with India. Malaysia is discussing an upgrade of the existing Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), while the Philippines has expressed interest in a Preferential Trade Agreement.

Agrawal said discussions were underway with several countries, but both sides were keen to conclude the AITIGA review before taking up separate bilateral negotiations.