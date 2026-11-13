India has made it clear that preferential tariff concessions under the India-UK free trade agreement will apply only to products covered by the negotiated tariff lines, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal saying that items for which concessions have not been offered will have to remain outside the benefits of the pact.

The statement assumes significance amid a classification dispute over bulk Scotch whisky imports by Indian liquor manufacturers, with the industry seeking preferential customs duties under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).alco

“Things which fall under (tariff lines) where concessions have not been given, that is something that will have to be respected by the other side. So we are very hopeful it will be resolved in the next few days,” Agrawal said on Friday.

Advertisement

He said the issue was largely technical and centred on the customs classification of Scotch whisky, as the duties and preferential concessions under three potentially applicable tariff lines were different. The Department of Revenue is closely engaging with stakeholders to resolve the matter, he said, assuring that India’s negotiated commitments on Scotch whisky would be honoured.

“As a country, we have given concessions very clearly on Scotch whisky under 220. That concession which we have given will be respected,” Agrawal said, adding that concessions under certain other tariff lines would also be respected.

The dispute concerns whether bulk Scotch whisky imported in containers exceeding two litres should be classified under customs heading 2208, which specifically covers spirits and whisky, or heading 2106, covering food preparations not elsewhere specified.

Indian liquor manufacturers argue that Scotch remains whisky irrespective of its packaging, concentration or subsequent use in blending with Indian-made spirits. They contend that the specific whisky classification should apply even when bulk imports are used as an input for blending and bottling.

ALSO READ Why whisky classification has emerged as a trade irritant

The classification has direct implications for CETA benefits. The agreement, which came into force on July 15, 2026, reduced basic customs duty on qualifying UK whisky imports from 150% to 75% in the first year, with a phased reduction to 40% over 10 years.

Around 80% of Scotch whisky imports from Scotland by volume are in bulk form. Indian manufacturers fear that classifying these shipments under heading 2106 rather than the whisky-specific heading 2208 would deny them preferential duties and undermine domestic blending and bottling operations.