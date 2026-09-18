Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday discussed new measures to deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with energy, defence, technology, investment and health emerging as key areas for expanded cooperation.

The discussion took place during a telephone conversation between the two leaders, in which Sheikh Mohamed also conveyed birthday greetings to Modi, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office. The call comes amid a broadening of India-UAE economic and strategic ties, with both sides seeking to build on growing trade, investment flows and cooperation in emerging technologies and critical sectors.

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Energy is expected to remain a major pillar of the relationship. India and the UAE have been expanding cooperation in crude oil, natural gas and strategic petroleum reserves. Agreements with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) include arrangements for long-term LNG supplies and greater cooperation in crude storage. In 2026, the two sides also agreed on a long-term arrangement for HPCL to purchase 0.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG from ADNOC Gas for 10 years beginning 2028.

Of the total imports of $63.8 billion from UAE in 2025-26, crude oil accounts for $15.1 billion and petroleum products another $ 8.3 billion.

Defence is another area where bilateral engagement has been moving beyond traditional military cooperation towards defence industry, advanced technology and interoperability. The two countries have been working on a Strategic Defence Partnership framework covering defence industrial collaboration, innovation and advanced technologies, training, cyber security and maritime security.

Technology and investment are also becoming increasingly important to the relationship. India and the UAE have explored cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, healthcare and advanced technologies.

The investment relationship has also expanded significantly. UAE investments in India stood at nearly $22 billion between April 2000 and September 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has also emerged as a major institutional investor in India, including through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in February 2022 and implemented from May that year, has helped expand bilateral commerce. India-UAE trade rose from $72.87 billion in 2021-22 to $101.2 billion in 2025-26 with India’s exports at $ 37.3 billion and imports at $63.8 billion.

The latest conversation also comes against the backdrop of India’s wider engagement with the Gulf and West Asia, where energy security, investment, defence cooperation and regional stability have acquired greater importance.

The two leaders also exchanged views on developments in West Asia and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation and coordination to promote regional peace, security and stability.