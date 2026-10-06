As part of a move to speed up delivery of products by farmer producer organisations (FPOs) using its extensive postal network, India Post in Gujarat has delivered over 60,000 parcels since launching a pilot in November 2025.

Five farmer collectives from Gujarat keep their range of produce — pulses, jeera (cumin), groundnut, snacks, chilli powder, pickles and millet cookies — at selected head post offices in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bhuj and Jamnagar districts for sale through the MyStore App, part of the government-supported Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) network.

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India Post, a logistics partner on the ONDC, gets alerts on its dashboard when an order is placed on the app. Postal staff then pack the items without involving the five FPOs currently part of the pilot and deliver the products to buyers through its network across the country.

Speaking to FE, Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar, Chief Postmaster General, Gujarat Circle, said: “On the ONDC, we are registered as logistical partners currently catering to Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar districts, and we are aiming to scale up to 60 locations, which would be done in a short time as SOPs have been developed for keeping farmers’ collectives’ inventories with us.”

“Based on the experience of this pilot, we have forwarded the proposal to the Department of Post for rationalising the logistics or cost of shipping for FPOs as well as MSMEs across the country,” Sawaleshwarkar said.

India Post’s pilot has reduced delivery time for products and helped farmers’ collectives save on warehousing costs. “It has helped smallholder farmers selling in gram-sized packs, helped ease challenges in delivery to consumers,” an official said.

The Department of Post plans to continue working with farmers’ collectives to bring more such entities onto the platform and expand last-mile fulfilment through the postal network.

Under a pilot in Tamil Nadu, two FPOs have listed their products on the platform, while the service is expected to be launched in Madhya Pradesh soon.

One of the FPOs, Jamnagar-based Ranmal Farmer Producer Company, has delivered around 44,000 items, including kabuli chana, groundnut and snacks, worth `30 lakh.

“The post offices being used as storage hubs help us reduce transportation costs. We deposit items with the post offices in bulk,” Mahesh Karangia, director, Ranmal Farmer Producer Company, said.

More than 7,400 FPOs are currently on board the government’s e-commerce platform ONDC. Over 200 collectives are selling their products on platforms such as GeM, while sales of agri-produce have also commenced on Amazon and Flipkart.